Reading lists. Nothing fills students with the same level of terror and anxiety as the prospect of having to complete assigned reading for school. No assignment is more horrifying, more boring or more unenjoyable than having to read out of obligation — books you have no interest in and would probably never pick up on your own. Truth be told, school reading might just ruin one’s enthusiasm to enjoy literature outside of school.
For one, reading is time-consuming and attention-demanding homework. Having to drag yourself through a variety of uninspiring chapters on a scheduled time frame with an essay looming in the near future is, well, not fun. It’s no wonder many students don’t think of reading as something they’d like to pursue in their free time.
To complicate the issue, books that are considered classroom classics are usually unappealing to most young readers, with plots of bygone eras and outdated diction. One might wonder why they are wasting their time reading Shakespeare, for example. Why are we not instead reading a book that reflects the issues faced by our generation?
Unfortunately, when reading these types of books, readers experience a weak personal connection to the story. This is only amplified by the fact that we are flipping through the pages solely to dissect literary techniques. Ultimately, the story is lost.
When I find myself overwhelmed by my workload, I go into a mindset of self-possessed exhaustion and lose sight of the reasoning behind what I am doing. I do not know why I am reading Hamlet — I just know I need to write a good essay about it. The important life lessons within the story are immaterial, as long as I can use one to support an argument about why a certain literary technique is effective, right? While this scenario unfortunate, I think it is the reality for many students.
But it doesn’t have to be this way!
When reading any book, we need to ask why our society has decided that this particular text is important. Trying to find nuggets or knowledge can be motivating.
The books we are given to read are prized by our society because they provide insight and exposure to interesting ideas needed to broaden our horizons. Concepts discussed in literature are crucial to the development and cultural sensitivity of society — something needed now more than ever.
With or without books, we need to consider the perspectives of others and respect their views, even if we don’t agree with them. Fortunately, books do help with that process. Reading any text, we must cling to provocative thought, imagination and the emotional experiences they allow.
My advice if you are having difficulty seeing the logic and reasoning behind an assignment is to look beyond the requirements and try to figure out the value within the work. Think about the lessons and ideas presented, and see where they lead you. Who knows — you might even have a bit of fun with it after all.
