Massive corporations, a tightly controlled flow of information, governmental agencies making senseless decisions — it’s easy to draw loose comparisons between George Orwell’s 1984 and the bizarre state of our country. But the contents of this 1948 classic are frequently misappropriated and conflated with the present, when the truth is we have a long way to go before our government feels anything like the totalitarian regime in the book.
The fact you’re reading this article of your own free will is proof we are not in a full-blown Orwellian society. However, I was deeply moved by the novel. It is disturbing how accurately someone could see the cracks in our society before they truly showed themselves, then write a warning that took “What if everything went wrong?” to an extreme.
The book centers around government employee Winston Smith, who works in what used to be London and is now known as Airstrip One.
Like all main characters in dystopian novels, Winston starts to rebel against the oppressor — in this case Big Brother, the leader of Oceania, one of the three superstates in the book.
In a way, the entire book is a paradox, with little to no explanation or clarity. The ministries, or government agencies, for example are paradoxical institutions: The Ministry of Love tortures people mercilessly, the Ministry of Peace starts wars without reason, the Ministry of Plenty has very little to give, and the Ministry of Truth lies about anything it can.
Many folks have drawn comparisons between the ministries and the U.S. government and our society. Heck, basically every food product brand nowadays is owned by one of roughly six corporations. Big Brother is big on spreading misinformation — “who controls the past, controls the future; who controls the present controls the past’’ reads one section of the novel.
In Oceania, there are “no laws.” However, the social norms are stricter than any law I’ve ever known: People face a punishment of vaporization for breaking these unwritten rules and are deleted from society within hours.
While I can confidently say a very small percentage of people are excommunicated from our society for their ways of thinking, no one gets vaporized — the worst most can be outcast is to be “canceled” on social media or banned from Twitter, like twice-impeached former President Donald Trump.
Some Republicans frequently compare 1984 and other Orwell works to the current moment, saying they are silenced while trying their hardest to control basic human rights themselves.
Winston, who works amending the newspaper, or “times” as he calls them, spends his time erasing the people who “never existed” thanks to vaporization, or he edits old speeches from Big Brother that make it seem as if he was correct about past events. The party wants to melt its members’ minds into mush — and Winston spends his working day editing newspapers lying about resource availability and geopolitical tensions.
Within the 1984 universe it is radically thought that “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” War unites and fortifies a society against a common enemy. Being enslaved to Big Brother means there is no danger from having free will.
It’s too simple to compare life in Oceania to the modern-day United States, though many people have. Some draw connections between Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Big Brother, as both “see all and know all” by relentlessly monitoring data.
When the coronavirus pandemic struck, some claimed 1984 had predicted the resulting government precautions through the quote “Everything other than working was forbidden: walking in the streets, having fun, singing, dancing, getting together, everything was forbidden” — which didn’t even come from the book.
Almost anyone could analyze an aspect of this novel and write lengthy essays or teen columns or tweet about it. But ultimately, Big Brother is not watching you, and you’re not getting evaporated. While federal institutions or anyone abusing power might (always read the terms and conditions!), and while some political figures have tried and succeeded, we somehow bounce back better than before.
As the nation deals with the unraveling of constitutionally protected abortion rights previously upheld by Roe v. Wade, it’s worth remembering the Founding Fathers meant for the U.S. government to be overthrown if our rights were on the line.
We don’t have to get stuck with a Big Brother-style government.
Shortly after the book’s release, Orwell said “The moral to be drawn from this dangerous nightmare situation is a simple one. Don’t let it happen. It depends on you.”
If anything, I believe this novel is a complex cautionary tale with some footing in reality that should serve as the ultimate guide on what not to do when dealing with a fragile democracy.