Massive corporations, a tightly controlled flow of information, governmental agencies making senseless decisions — it’s easy to draw loose comparisons between George Orwell’s 1984 and the bizarre state of our country. But the contents of this 1948 classic are frequently misappropriated and conflated with the present, when the truth is we have a long way to go before our government feels anything like the totalitarian regime in the book.

The fact you’re reading this article of your own free will is proof we are not in a full-blown Orwellian society. However, I was deeply moved by the novel. It is disturbing how accurately someone could see the cracks in our society before they truly showed themselves, then write a warning that took “What if everything went wrong?” to an extreme.

The book centers around government employee Winston Smith, who works in what used to be London and is now known as Airstrip One.

Josué Solís will be a sophomore at Capital High School. Contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.

