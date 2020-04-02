Many students used to dread going to school and hoped they didn’t have to go. Now they’re wishing the opposite.
On March 27, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced all schools in New Mexico would remain closed through the rest of the school year. The decision was an attempt to control the spread of the novel coronavirus — and while it was a proactive measure, it has caused a great deal of unease for students who would give just about anything to be in the classroom with their friends right now.
Schools across the state just finished the first week of distance learning. Learning from home, in isolation, hasn’t been easy for anyone. It’s something few, if any, of us have experienced before, and it definitely won’t be easy adjusting to this way of learning for the rest of the semester. I think e-learning will make it very hard for students to learn much at all because we can no longer ask a teacher for clarification in the middle of a lesson. We’re also not around our peers and friends — a key part of the school environment. Not being in the classroom with people can make students feel very alone, especially when we already feel quarantined from other regular activities.
Many teens see high school graduation as their portal into the real world — one where you now have to be a responsible adult and grow up. Graduation day isn’t just a day where you receive a diploma; it’s when all your hard work and efforts from the day you first started school culminate into one special celebration. This year, seniors in New Mexico won’t get to celebrate this day in a conventional ceremony, which I can only imagine must cause a great deal of pain. My own cousin was supposed to graduate from Capital High School in May. Seeing how devastated she was to learn she won’t walk across that stage also hurt me.
The closures have drastically hurt a lot of student athletes as well, myself included. I’m still trying to get over the fact that I won’t be able to play baseball this year. This is the case for many athletes who have lost entire seasons for their sports — not only tournaments and races, but also just the sweet and simple camaraderie of daily practices. This must be the hardest for senior athletes who must accept they might never compete again. Lack of sports might also have a big impact on learning, as many students were only motivated to do well in school so they could play on their team.
Life isn’t easy for anyone right now, but we have to stay positive and do our part to make sure this situation doesn’t last much longer. We also have to support our fellow students, especially our seniors, so they can finish the year off strong. Let’s be there for one another in these hard times, remembering that no one gets through life alone.
Ian Hernandez-Rojas is a freshman at Desert Academy. Contact him at ianhernandezrocks@gmail.com.
