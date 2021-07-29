Rise and shine, my dear readers, because boy do I have news for you: After a long decade away, it appears one beloved blogger is trying to make a comeback into the hearts of many — how could she try and replace perfection? But don’t worry. It just happens that I have the 411 on this wannabe newbie. Call me superstitious, but I have a feeling she won’t last long. After all, did no one tell her the original is always better than the copycat. -XOXO Valeria-
Since its series finale back in December 2012, the iconic teen drama Gossip Girl has left fans wanting more Upper East Side theatrics. Well how could it not? With its riveting plot and complex characters, it was bound to be a viewer favorite. I can attest to that, having watched each season at least three times in the past year alone.
Set in New York City, the series’ six seasons follow a group of wealthy teenagers as they deal with school drama, unreasonable parents and, of course, anonymous blogger “Gossip Girl” as she reveals their most intimate secrets. Allowing an inside view into the lives of “Manhattan’s elite,” Gossip Girl truly does a good job of portraying how those with opulent wealth can have problems just like the rest of the population — all while serving us with high-end costuming and luxurious sets, which is why I think viewers loved it. It was actually relatable.
So it’s safe to say that I, like many fans, was both thrilled and speculative when HBO Max announced a Gossip Girl reboot was in the works and set to release July 8. Consisting of a 10-episode first season and following a similar plot to the original, the reboot sounded promising. But how well was it executed?
Well, let’s just say it definitely was not what was expected. Revealing the identity of Gossip Girl in the first episode, the show completely revolves around the posts and the blogger’s personal identity, unlike the original, which used her as more of a narrator and plot twist.
The fashion wasn’t as expected either. It did not follow the original series’ preppy and classic, old-money style. The reboot follows a more teenage trend aesthetic and consists of various brand advertisement placings. Not only that, but the reboot is much more explicit than the original, having nudity and coarse language, making the short series not suitable to all fans.
However, it wasn’t all unpleasant. We did see some positives like classic city sets that we know and love. Not to mention the much more diverse actors that were cast, making the characters much more inclusive. And, of course, the show’s soundtracks contributed to its various scenes, with artists such as Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean and Billie Eilish.
So the reboot is not completely terrible, and I suggest watching it, especially if you are a fan of the original. But it does not come close to comparing to the first series, which is understandable; the reboot had big heels to fill, especially with such an iconic original.
There you have it my little gossips, the full scoop on the new girl in town taking over an innocent streaming service. Let’s see how well she’s liked — I bet it won’t be long until she’s tomatoed off the stage. So watch at your own risk, and don’t say I didn’t warn you — You know you love me. -XOXO Valeria-
