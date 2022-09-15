Nominees Jodie Wheeler, left, and John A. Baca, center, congratulate Roman ‘Tiger’ Abeyta after the Santa Fe school board announced in July he would be the new District 4 board member representing south Santa Fe. Abeyta is filling the rest of the term for Rudy Garcia, who resigned.
Santa Fe Public Schools’ newest board member, Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, is no stranger to representing the south side of the city, having grown up in the heart of the Tierra Contenta neighborhood just off Airport Road and being an alum of one of the schools he now represents, Capital High School.
Following the resignation of board member Rudy Garcia from the District 4 spot, which represents many schools on the south side of Santa Fe, the Santa Fe school board quickly appointed Abeyta, a former city councilor and current director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte, to fill the vacant position after an interview process.
As a former south-side teen, Abeyta has plans in mind to get Santa Fe teens to school and into college. In a recent interview with Generation Next, Abeyta outlined some of his goals and predicted some of the challenges ahead in his new position.
Abeyta has previously led efforts to establish a Southside Teen Center, which is under construction near the Southside Branch Library in Tierra Contenta, and also a smaller Boys & Girls Clubs teen center that recently opened in Santa Fe Place mall.
In his new school board role, he is also drawing up plans to improve walking paths and congested roadways to and from schools and better Santa Fe teens’ futures after graduation.
Abeyta cites his humble beginnings and firsthand encounters with the results of resource deprivation on the south side as a main source for his drive to getting today’s south-side teens opportunity.
South-side youth face a 18.3 percent poverty rate compared to the city’s 13.3 percent average. For a large swath of the city’s south side, the median income is $49,442 compared to $57,972 citywide. There, the rate of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher is less than half the city average, according to a 2021 study done by the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“Living like that [and] the effects it had on myself and friends of mine. I mean, right now, today, half of us have made it and, you know, are working and raising children, and the other half have been incarcerated or have died from drug overdose,” he said. “I think if there would have been more for us to do, more support from outside agencies, like the cities and counties, Boys & Girls Clubs, then maybe it’d be different.”
Abeyta also hopes to see the district expand extracurricular activity options, not just for the sake of college applications and rigor, but to give kids something to do in their spare time and keep them engaged with academic and nonacademic learning.
“I had sports, we still have sports. So just continuing [and] if the schools can’t provide it, then reach out to organizations that can, like music programs, art programs, extracurricular activities to keep children engaged,” he said.
While both Capital and Santa Fe high schools have the AVID program, which aims to prepare students for life after high school, in addition to College and Career Plaza counselors for any questions or advice regarding college entrance exams, scholarships and college applications, Abeyta wants district-led expansion on all these endeavors, citing factors like lack of preparedness and that some students need to economically support their families early on as part of why the district needs to provide more resources.
“My vision for District 4 is [for] young people to stay engaged in school and stay in school, [for] our dropout rates continue to go down and our graduation rates continue to go up,” he said. “I also want to ensure that when you attend the Santa Fe Public Schools, if you graduate from high school, you’re ready for college or a career,” he said, adding many teens make it to graduation but not college because they are unprepared.
In recent years, there has been mention of possible school closures — mainly on the north side of town — to accommodate for the discrepancies in student enrollment; however, like most board members have expressed in the past, he wants to keep these better-resourced schools open.
Another pressing issue for Abeyta is the congestion on roadways in the mornings at three major intersections on the south side: Airport Road and South Meadows Road; Jaguar Drive and Paseo del Sol; as well as South Meadows Road and Agua Fría Street — the most concerning of the three, according to Abeyta, as plans to alleviate traffic have stalled. Abeyta also pointed out the overall lack of safe trails and sidewalks for kids to walk to school.
“The south side has grown so much, and we’ve had to build schools to accommodate that growth. The city hasn’t done a good job of keeping up with the infrastructure improvements that a city is responsible for. Not a school,” he said.
Abeyta would also like to normalize the school board calling on the city, county and state for any school needs. He said that’s how he was able to allocate funding for both teen centers on the south side.
“It’s not just a matter of getting them to say yes; you have to actually go to the state Legislature and you need to remind them and you need to make sure they put it in the budget,” he said.
As Abeyta embarks on the remainder of the District 4 term, set to end December 2023, he’s planning on running for reelection. He said he has full belief in Santa Fe’s south side, particularly its youth.
“We’re going to be fine,” he said. “It’s going to be OK. We just need to wait for [teens] to get started. They’ve got it.”