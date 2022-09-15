072622_JG_District4Elect1.jpg

Nominees Jodie Wheeler, left, and John A. Baca, center, congratulate Roman ‘Tiger’ Abeyta after the Santa Fe school board announced in July he would be the new District 4 board member representing south Santa Fe. Abeyta is filling the rest of the term for Rudy Garcia, who resigned.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Santa Fe Public Schools’ newest board member, Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, is no stranger to representing the south side of the city, having grown up in the heart of the Tierra Contenta neighborhood just off Airport Road and being an alum of one of the schools he now represents, Capital High School.

Following the resignation of board member Rudy Garcia from the District 4 spot, which represents many schools on the south side of Santa Fe, the Santa Fe school board quickly appointed Abeyta, a former city councilor and current director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte, to fill the vacant position after an interview process.

As a former south-side teen, Abeyta has plans in mind to get Santa Fe teens to school and into college. In a recent interview with Generation Next, Abeyta outlined some of his goals and predicted some of the challenges ahead in his new position.

Josué Solís is a sophomore at Capital High. Contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.

