As sea levels rise and wildfires amplified by drought and increased temperatures spread, the burden of handling a changing climate seems to fall on teens, like activists Greta Thunberg and Isra Hirsi. A recent film competition shows youth in New Mexico finding ways to adjust to climate change and reduce its effects are no exception.
The 2022 Climate Innovation Challenge, hosted by environmental nonprofit Climate Advocate Voces Unidas, received hundreds of submissions from students in New Mexico and other states, including some in Santa Fe.
Climate Advocate Voces Unidas is a group of environmentalist artists who aim to tell the specialized stories of people affected by different aspects of climate change. Although its work has spanned nine countries, CAVU has recently found an interest in the North American West.
“As it got bigger and bigger, it started to take on new initiatives. Education certainly is an important one,” said Phil Lucero, education director at CAVU.
In its first year, Lucero said the Climate Innovation Challenge began modestly, with just six New Mexico schools creating 47 entries. The competition grew in its second year during 2021, and the reach of this year’s competition was dramatic, with more than 210 entries spanning 41 classrooms.
“This year we grew quite a bit,” said Lucero.
The Climate Innovation Challenge received entries from New Mexico, Florida, Colorado, Idaho and New Jersey, Lucero said. He added there’s a program in Kenya as well.
To participate in the challenge, students find what Lucero and the CAVU team call their “entry point.” Lucero explained this as “issues that are meaningful to our students and where they live.”
From there, students follow an eight-week curriculum, starting with the basics of climate change and what causes it, and ending with how to come up with their own solutions. The goal is to find a way to “mitigate carbon output and adapt to increasing climate change impacts” that students can incorporate into their lives. Students then create a two- to four-minute video outlining their issue and solution.
“We encourage students to think globally but adapt locally,” Lucero said.
Maia Hillock-Katz, a sophomore in New Mexico School for the Arts’ writing program, won the top prize at the Climate Innovation Challenge, using her knowledge of writing and narrative structure to create a compelling narrative surrounding composting.
“For storytelling, there needs to be a change,” Hillock-Katz said. “A climax and a resolution.”
In relation to her film, “The beginning is food waste in the trash, but the change that you go through is composting. The end goal is for more sustainable eating and more sustainable disposal of food.”
Lucero and the CAVU team encourages students to “create solutions that they can implement in their own communities.”
Although students participating in the Climate Innovation Challenge are not required to implement their ideas, they are encouraged to. New Mexico School for the Arts sophomore Neve Natkin has done that by advocating for better education around period products in schools.
Natkin became concerned with the amount of menstrual product waste in the U.S. Her final film emphasizes that in the U.S., 12 billion pads and 7 billion tampons are discarded every year.
“[My] school provides tampons and pads in our bathrooms,” Natkin said in an interview. “I was hoping that we could make those products that are provided biodegradable. That was the first step of me implementing it at my school.”
This was her entry point. Her goal was to educate people about biodegradable pads and tampons, and reusable period products such as period underwear and menstrual cups, and more eco-friendly options in the bathrooms at her school.
“There’s a lot of different aspects of period care that not everyone knows about because the education around menstruation … is not good,” she said.
“In my middle school, in my elementary school, when they introduced periods, it was tampons, pads. So I talked with our [NMSA] health teachers,” Natkin added.
She also advocated for a “small unit educating about the resources outside of pads and tampons.”
Natkin’s film and idea won the award for Most Practical at the Climate Innovation Challenge showcase in late April.
“At CAVU, we’re filmmakers,” Lucero said.
Alex, Adrian and Athena Hanna came from the filmmaking side, finding the challenge last year as an outlet for an existing film, hoping to spread their knowledge and research.
“Last year we made a video on soil health, and how soil helps draw down emissions from the air,” said seventh grader Adrian Hanna. “This year we wanted to expand on that.”
The home-schooled sibling team from Albuquerque documented making their own biochar, a carbon-rich biomass mixed with a “nutrients tea” that, when combined with soil, increases the yield of crops planted in it while drawing down greenhouse gas emissions.
This resulting film won Best Entry for middle school and screened at the Colorado Film Festival on Earth Day.
“There shouldn’t be all this pressure on one person to do something revolutionary,” Hillock-Katz said. “What it really boils down to is that if we make this small change for something we’re passionate about, we’ll start setting off a chain of events that will eventually lead to the bigger thing.”