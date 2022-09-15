Every year, the Annie E. Casey Foundation publishes its Kids Count Data Book to provide an annual snapshot of how kids in different states are doing. This year’s edition, released last month, measures data from 2016 to 2020, and New Mexico’s low results — which don’t capture data from 2021 or 2022 — weren’t shocking to me at all.
Even as a teenager, the problems our state faces are extremely obvious, and ultimately, I think it has a lot to do with our economy and the resulting poverty.
New Mexico finished toward the bottom in almost all the four categories measured. We came in 48th place of all 50 states for economic well-being. We were ranked the worst state in education. Our best finish was 39th place in health. New Mexico also ranked 48th in family and community. Overall, New Mexico ranked the worst state in the country for child well-being, dropping a spot in the rankings from the previous year.
The most obvious of the issues to me is education. Growing up, the books I used in school were so incredibly outdated, as well as the technology we used, and the curriculums didn’t seem to merit anything really special. The problems with our education system can be seen in our state’s graduation rate. New Mexico had only 76.9 percent of all its high school seniors graduate within four years in 2020, the second worst rate in the country behind Arizona, according to U.S. News & World Report. The graduation rate, which varies from state to state in part due to different graduation requirements, has actually gone up from a low of around 63 percent in 2011, according to the New Mexico Public Education Department, but is still one of the worst in the country.
I also wasn’t surprised about our rankings in economic well-being and family and community. Several of my peers growing up were extremely poor, including myself at one point, and it was obvious that very few of our families had a lot of money. I also grew up surrounded by kids who didn’t have one or either of their parents, and family life in New Mexico just doesn’t seem all that great for so many residents of our state. It’s become the norm for young people to joke about how unsafe New Mexico can be, but these jokes really are rooted in facts. There’s so much violence in our state, and it’s hard not to know about it and stay away from it. In fact, just the other night there was a shooting near my house that made me question my safety.
Our ranking in health was not that surprising to me, as my mother is a health care worker and I have a decent insight of what our health care system is like. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently expanded Medicare coverage for postpartum care. This is part of a bigger plan to improve infant, maternal and child health in communities with high poverty rates in our state by the Medical Assistance Division. According to the New Mexico Human Services Department, 72 percent of babies are now born under Medicare, the highest rating in the country.
I believe the reason for New Mexico’s struggles is its poor economy. According to a 2022 report from personal finance website WalletHub, New Mexico has the 40th best economy in the country. New Mexico ranked 44th in economic activity and 49th in economic health.
It’s obvious even to young people that the state has no money, as our infrastructure is obviously years behind other states and there isn’t a whole lot of job opportunities. However, the same report ranked us 14th in economic potential, showing that New Mexico could soon bust through these barriers and have a better economy.
According to March data from the New Mexico Economic Development Department, several industries have made significant gains in the last year, with the entertainment and recreation industries showing an increase in matched taxable gross receipts, used to measure economic activity, by 149 percent statewide, followed by oil and gas up 62 percent.
Other industries like transportation, accommodation and food services, manufacturing, and construction are rising, too, according to the department. The WalletHub 2021 report actually had us in 47th place, but we’ve moved up a few spaces in the last year.
The problems the Kids Count report measures are a huge reason why I want to go to college out of state and live in a different state once I start a career. The state is on the rise and could soon rank much higher in all these categories as well as its economy, but it feels as if the change isn’t coming fast enough for many people, including the youngest generation of teens and adults.
I love the Land of Enchantment — it’s the only home I’ve ever known — but this state has so much to work on and I feel there is so much more opportunity for me elsewhere. However, I hope this state will one day reach the great potential I know it can reach to make life better for all New Mexicans.