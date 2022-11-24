The internet is a place of conflict. While there’s a lot that is interesting and profound all over social media, a lot of what composes the landscape are ugly arguments about 280-character opinions on Twitter, endless complaints, and a continual stream of statements from celebrities and politicians that don’t feel particularly productive.

Social media is currently one of the more influential methods in which we express our freedom of speech. Influencers, public figures and internet personalities have a lot of power with their words, and thanks to the interconnectedness of our social networks they can reach a wide audience. When something controversial is said, the fallout can get ugly fast — sometimes before we have time to make sense of what’s happening.

Over the past year we have seen some high-profile cases of public figures being “deplatformed.” The term describes the boycotting of public figures and others who make offensive comments, or barring them from social media platforms altogether. A recent and very prominent example of this being rapper Kanye West, who now goes by “Ye.” He was repeatedly publicly condemned for his conduct on social media, eventually being restricted from Twitter and Instagram altogether after a string of antisemitic remarks sparked widespread outrage. That's in addition to the loss of income he suffered after companies like Adidas no longer wanted to be associated with him.

Ben Timm is a sophomore at the University of Utah. Contact him at monkebusiness@gmail.com.

