The internet is a place of conflict. While there’s a lot that is interesting and profound all over social media, a lot of what composes the landscape are ugly arguments about 280-character opinions on Twitter, endless complaints, and a continual stream of statements from celebrities and politicians that don’t feel particularly productive.
Social media is currently one of the more influential methods in which we express our freedom of speech. Influencers, public figures and internet personalities have a lot of power with their words, and thanks to the interconnectedness of our social networks they can reach a wide audience. When something controversial is said, the fallout can get ugly fast — sometimes before we have time to make sense of what’s happening.
Over the past year we have seen some high-profile cases of public figures being “deplatformed.” The term describes the boycotting of public figures and others who make offensive comments, or barring them from social media platforms altogether. A recent and very prominent example of this being rapper Kanye West, who now goes by “Ye.” He was repeatedly publicly condemned for his conduct on social media, eventually being restricted from Twitter and Instagram altogether after a string of antisemitic remarks sparked widespread outrage. That's in addition to the loss of income he suffered after companies like Adidas no longer wanted to be associated with him.
The event came after months of Ye making public comments that could be perceived as threats against his ex-wife’s then-boyfriend and making other antisemitic comments. At one point, he did only what could be described as the "doxxing" — releasing personal information — of his own kids by posting online where they went to school.
Some people defended him for his behavior on social media, but many others criticized and condemned him for what he said.
It is clear Kanye West, who has also publicly admitted his struggles with mental health, crossed a line that he should not have crossed. His case is an extreme one, yet it is an example of how the public and big business like social media companies can remove the vocal power of a person.
Yet, not every debacle that happens in the public square of social media is quite so clear cut.
If someone says something dangerous they should be held accountable. Yet, the areas of popular culture and social media that comprise much of our life in the United States and elsewhere need clearer guidelines around what constitutes harmful hate speech that could incite violence and mere commentary.
There are no federal laws barring hate speech, meaning it is often up to major companies to decide what language makes it to public view.
This can have an extremely powerful effect, according to the research group Brookings Institution, which recently published an article citing that when former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter and other social media, online engagement around the former president fell by 95 percent.
There's no denying that companies have power when deciding who gets a voice and who doesn't. And that power can easily be swayed by public voice too. After all, who has the power to make such a judgment? It is a tricky question, without definitive answers.
This has become a real problem for comedy, which frequently navigates socially charged, difficult subjects that we lack a formal consensus on.
For instance, comedian Bill Burr has received flak for his takes on issues, notably when he defended his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston for playing a disabled person in the 2017 film The Upside.
Comedian Andrew Schulz, meanwhile, released his recent comedy special — which contained jokes on divisive subjects like abortion — on his own after Amazon wanted to censor some of his material, according to TMZ.
While it’s difficult to name a prominent comedian who has experienced total deplatforming, a lack of clarity over what is and isn’t "OK" to say makes it difficult for some to strike deals with sponsors and make their material known to the greater public.
Comedy pushes social norms, and often we are failing to understand deeper meanings and critiques or real social issues made. After all, comedy, as well as other forms of creative expression, are ways in which people cope with trauma and difficult situations by attempting to distort it into something worth laughing at. We need to accept other people have different life experiences, and that shapes their perspectives.
When those voices are subdued, what happens to voices backing other opinions? Preventing open dialogue could create one-sided and ill-formed arguments. And it's worth noting that whether that dialogue is open or not is increasingly falling into the hands of social media companies who are monetizing attention and patrolling algorithms.
Twitter, under the leadership of new company owner Elon Musk, recently launched a paid verification option for subscribers typically reserved to credential people of different fields like academia, medicine and journalism.
The service is now suspended, after fake accounts populated the site and caused a major uptick in slurs and derogatory language, according to the site’s former head of Trust & Safety.
But the experiment represents a move toward a system that curates what comments and opinions we see based on who pays. Letting the bounds of expression remain tethered — be it via disagreement with what's being presented or by incentivizing it with paywall is not the best we could do as a society to better ourselves.