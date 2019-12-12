More than 3 million teens ages 12 to 17 have had at least one major depressive episode over the past 12 months, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. These numbers are proof that teens’ mental health is in crisis.
Today’s young adults are faced with constant pressure. Not only are we asked to cope with the normal teen stressors of school, college, relationships and home life, but we also have been handed new life-threatening concepts to consider. For example, the climate crisis has teens questioning whether we will have a future planet to live on and whether our futures can amount to anything at all.
It’s no wonder that depression is becoming increasingly common among young adults. But while parents and peers seemingly work to address mental health, sometimes I wonder: What are our schools, the places where teens spend most of our time, doing to support us? Disclaimer: What I state here may not necessarily apply to every school in Santa Fe.
As a high school senior, I am provided with more than enough things to do. There are college applications, never-ending school assignments, teacher recommendation letters, the list goes on. Fortunately, I am provided a very wide support structure, such as teachers, counselors and spiritual directors, who help me figure out how to do all of these things. Though my school’s college counselor doubles as an emotional support counselor, the work she does isn’t advertised enough. I don’t see my school saying, “Hey, we understand life can be stressful and you may not know how to cope with your mental struggles. Don’t worry, we have provided a counselor to help you talk. No embarrassment. Just an open door.”
I believe there is a stigma about mental health that is very “hush, hush,” especially among adults in our lives. To provide effective mental health help, however, schools need to open up more about these issues. They need teachers and staff to not only be kind to students, but to remind them that they are not alone. I think if students knew about my mental health counselor, they would go see her. Right now, they don’t know she exists.
In general, I believe schools need to raise more awareness. Even little things, like having suicide prevention hotlines posted in the bathroom stalls, are signs that mental health is a visible issue — one that adult leaders care about. I think schools can also work to ensure negative stressors don’t turn into debilitating crises that stir mental health issues. By acknowledging that they understand this is a stressful time in teens’ lives, and by showing kids there is an outlet to help them cope, we feel more confident and capable when it comes to managing our emotions.
Taking care of our mental health will continue to be something we — my generation especially — are all going to need to focus on throughout our lives. For high schools to assist us and to teach us how is critical if we wish to become healthy and successful adults.
