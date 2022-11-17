Santa Fe High School’s fall production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing premiered this week and has proven itself a show that makes the humor of Shakespeare accessible to all.
Much Ado About Nothing is a romantic comedy set in Messina, Italy, where friends trick one another into falling in love, while enemies manipulate existing romantic relationships into falling apart.
“You don’t have to know Shakespeare to enjoy it,” said Justin Mirabal, a senior who stars as Benedick, a witty and wealthy bachelor, in the production.
Another veteran of Santa Fe High’s theater program is senior Daniel Czerkawski, who plays Don John, the illegitimate brother of wealthy prince Don Pedro. In a recent interview before opening night, Czerkawski laughed when describing his character.
“He’s very evil, admittedly the villain,” he said.
Later, when he’s on stage, Czerkawski gives the audience one of the best evil laughs they’ve ever heard.
Much Ado About Nothing has been reproduced countless times by theater departments, but Santa Fe High’s version takes the classic play to the 1980s. Complete with side ponytails, boomboxes and hits from the era playing during the blackouts. While the setting certainly takes some getting used to, it fits quite well with the atmosphere created, and there are one or two references added to the dialogue.
Theater department head Reed Meschefske directed the cast of 26 students through the nearly six-week rehearsal process.
In the two weeks spent on blocking, Meschefske said actors spent time “going through every word. Making sure everyone understands exactly what they’re saying.”
The effort put into that definitely paid off because the actors’ understanding of their character makes the rather complicated plot easy to follow from an audience perspective.
The production was abridged to about an hour and 25 minutes with no intermission, but it’s so coherent you don’t feel like you’re missing anything.
Mirabal is definitely one to watch for, especially across from Alette HahnHansen, who plays the clever, strong-willed Beatrice. The duo excellently embody the antiquated but funny banter of the couple, only to show off a stronger range of emotions later in the play.
For freshman Isaiah Mayer and Maya Alberts, this is their first time on stage.
While most of the humor in the show is pun-based, and when it’s physical comedy it’s often one person at a time, Alberts, Mayer and the rest of the Watch, a group akin to police, move as a hilarious hive mind. However, the bumbling “not real police officers,” as Mayer described them, end up saving the day in what Alberts called “just luck, not skill.”
When asked about his favorite part, proud director Meschefske had a hard time pinning one down — but settled on the marriage scene between the two lovers, Claudio and Hero.
“There’s so many different actor opportunities, from Hero being accused, to Claudio accusing, to Leonato being the disappointed father," he said.
Mirabal, on the other hand, had no hesitation about his favorite part, which happens in one of the party scenes: “Conga line.”