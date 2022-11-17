Much Ado About Nothing

Cast members gather around the body of Hero (Taylor Nelson) at a climactic moment during a recent dress rehearsal this month for Santa Fe High School's production of "Much Ado About Nothing."

 Emma Meyers/Generation Next

Santa Fe High School’s fall production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing premiered this week and has proven itself a show that makes the humor of Shakespeare accessible to all.

Much Ado About Nothing is a romantic comedy set in Messina, Italy, where friends trick one another into falling in love, while enemies manipulate existing romantic relationships into falling apart.

“You don’t have to know Shakespeare to enjoy it,” said Justin Mirabal, a senior who stars as Benedick, a witty and wealthy bachelor, in the production.

Emma Meyers is a senior at Santa Fe Prep. Contact her at emmawritingacc@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community