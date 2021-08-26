A line of anxious concert-goers wearing fanny packs and pastel jumpsuits shuffled with anticipation outside the door of Meow Wolf on Saturday night. They were excited to attend the “Back to the ‘80s Prom,” concert, but, breaking with the style for the decade they were in costume for, everyone’s mouth and nose were covered with masks.
The past few months have proven successful for the reopening of Santa Fe and its businesses, and Meow Wolf is no exception. Emerging from a pandemic hiatus, the House of Eternal Return, as it’s known, opened up its doors this month to concerts. Performing artists were a popular attraction to the art installation before the pandemic, but the ability to hold them was hindered for the past 17 months. However, as the exhibit reopened, new protocols were placed in order to ensure everyone’s safety.
Bending to New Mexico’s recently reinstated mask mandate, all visitors are required to wear a CDC-approved mask despite vaccination status. Although the exhibit space is open to full capacity, Meow Wolf takes COVID-19 safety a few steps further when it comes to the requirements for attending a concert. Because audience members are in close proximity and in an enclosed location, all guests are required to prove they are fully vaccinated by showing their vaccination cards. If an individual cannot get vaccinated, they must have a negative result from a rapid COVID-19 test or a PCR COVID-19 test. Additionally, if someone planning on attending a concert has symptoms of COVID-19, they are implored to stay home to prevent a further spread.
Thankfully, according to an employee at Meow Wolf, they “have had a lot of positive feedback about bringing back the mask mandate,” and all the people going to the concerts have complied with the vaccination and COVID-19 testing requirements. When asked about their opinion on Meow Wolf’s concert protocols, many audience members waiting outside for the ‘80s music sing-along said they were pro-vaccination for indoor events because it ensured everyone’s safety while being able to engage in the fun of normalcy. Of course, if a visitor does not follow the guidelines, they are denied entry into the concert.
Many audience members were supportive of Meow Wolf’s choice because the rules and restrictions are all scientifically based and intended to maintain the safety of all individuals in attendance.
Comparatively, other concert venues in New Mexico are not currently following the same restrictions as Meow Wolf. At the Isleta Amphitheater, tickets are sold to reach full capacity and masks are only required for those not fully vaccinated. Although the concerts are held outdoors, the idea of not having masks or proper social distancing raises concerns in many. After attending this month’s Maroon 5 concert at Isleta, Jessica Garcia of Santa Fe said “it made [her] very nervous” to be at a concert that was “sold out and completely packed with very few people wearing masks.”
Although these relaxed guidelines proved a hopeful gradual return to normalcy for entertainment in New Mexico, many are still worried about the persisting pandemic and believe reopening now without any precautions is premature and dangerous. However, the Isleta Amphitheater is taking the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and new CDC recommendations into consideration. Starting October 4th, all concert attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative recent COVID-19 test, the same precautions as Meow Wolf.
As all New Mexicans know, our state is not much of a hub for popular artists to perform live, so many travel out of state to see concerts. COVID-19 restrictions are different in every state, making it difficult to judge whether or not large gatherings in certain areas are responsible. For example, the Ball Arena in Denver is a popular spot for New Mexicans to see big artists, many of whom are scheduled to perform there in the upcoming months. Although there is an enforced mask mandate at that venue, physical distancing is irrelevant and there are no concerns about vaccination status. Because an arena full of people does not feel safe during current times, some Santa Feans are returning or reselling tickets.
Although everyone wishes humanity can simply put this pandemic behind us, it persistently loiters around our world without any foreseeable end in sight. If major entertainment venues take notes from Meow Wolf on how to keep visitors safe from the rampant disease by ensuring vaccinations and enforcing mask mandates, the possibility of finally defeating this pandemic can become a reality.
Josette Gurulé is a senior at the Academy for Technology and the Classics.
