On Dec. 4, Shawn Mendes released his long-awaited fourth studio album, Wonder. The 14-track album, which took two years to create, lives up to its name, filling listeners with, well, wonder. With swelling music, harmonies and orchestra symphonies filling the songs, the album encapsulates a grand, larger-than-life and awestruck feeling.
Perhaps the intro song sets the whole tone for the album, ending with the lyrics “get lost in wonderland.” For the next 13 songs, that’s exactly what listeners do — we spiral into 22-year-old Mendes’ otherworldly utopia.
Stylistically and thematically, the album is far different from Mendes’ previous work. His first two albums had a more innocent, acoustic sound; although his third self-titled release took a new direction, with high-pitched harmonies and guitar riffs, Wonder is a world of its own. Every song is unique, as he explores new, unexplored genres.
“Always Been You” and “Song for No One” both begin with soft, orchestral music that quickly builds into an eruption of energy. In “Song for No One,” specifically, there is a sudden shift toward the end in which Mendes’ voice seems to fly. As his vocals soar, backed by drums and horns, listeners can’t help but also be lifted from the ground.
A central theme of Wonder revolves around falling in love and the highs and lows of being in a relationship — from the joyful butterflies to the insecurities and fears. In songs like “24 Hours,” Mendes sings, “Sign the check, and the place is ours / It’s a little soon, but I wanna come home to you,” and on the last track of the album, “Can’t Imagine,” which is played with just an acoustic guitar, Mendes sings about how he can’t imagine life without his significant other in it: “Without you, all the birds would stop their songs / Without you, all things right would feel so wrong.”
While I enjoyed all of the tracks on Wonder, my personal favorite is “305,” despite its cliché lyrics: “You’re my sunlight on a rainy day / Would take my heart with you if you walked away.” I enjoyed how the song was reminiscent of doo-wop songs of the 1950s and ’60s. It’s a sweet, upbeat and heartfelt song, and I loved how well it conveyed the feeling of euphoria.
Overall, I loved this album, mostly for Mendes’ exploration of unfamiliar genres. Whether or not you’re a fan of romantic themes and fluttering music, you might be surprised by how captivating the new album is. Truth is, Wonder has a bit of wonder for everyone.
