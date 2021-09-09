Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a must-watch. The movie was released Sept. 3 and is now playing only in theaters.
This is the first Asian-led MCU movie, and it lived up to its lofty expectations. Throughout the movie, I was able to see the diversity in it. They spoke in Chinese and used subtitles instead of speaking in English, something many movies tend to do.
Starring Simu Liu, the movie follows Shang-Chi as he is forced to face the past he had hoped to leave behind forever. Through his journey, he has his lifelong friend Katy (Awkwafina) by his side, and later his sister, Leiko Wu (Fala Chen).
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is unique compared to the other movies in the MCU. It almost makes you forget it’s a Marvel movie with its mythical traits. As of Thursday, it stands at 92 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, which compiles movie reviews. The movie was originally expected to struggle, according to Forbes, but it broke “box office records with $8.8M [on] Thursday.”
Fans might want to look out for Easter eggs from other MCU movies. One of the things that stood out to me was the special effects. It gave a clear view of what was going on and made all the creatures from the forest look very realistic, as expected from a Marvel movie. The long-awaited post-credit scenes left room for follow-up movies that all fans must be looking forward to. It even features two other superheroes, tying it back to the MCU.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has made its way to the top of my list with its great humor and visual effects. I am excited to see it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline as I await the next movie from Marvel, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
