Recently, I found myself noting interesting style choices on social media, in public and also by taking a stroll down memory lane. I was taken aback (in a good way) by the potential of some pairings such as navy blue and black, and deeply horrified by others that are too complex to mention. Everyone takes part in fashion somehow, and while many see excitement over fashion as the epitome of vanity, for others like myself, it’s a religion.
As Meryl Streep’s infamous character from The Devil Wears Prada, Miranda Priestly, so famously said: “It’s sort of comical how you think that you’ve made a choice that exempts you from the fashion industry.” Everyone, involuntarily or not, participates and defines fashion in their own right. As we all know, it is legally required to put clothes on our backs, so we might as well make the most of it. Fashion isn’t vain — if done “right” and to your liking, an outfit can be worth a thousand or more words.
If there’s one cardinal rule to style, it is that fashion doesn’t have to be designer, even though everything has one. However, the best garments and accessories do come from well-known names. For example, Carolina Herrera built her empire with an iconically crisp, well-tailored, cotton shirt; who would have thought?
Most folks at one point or another have had or wanted a designer perfume, be it because it smells like a specific memory or they think it will make a statement. Others wear their favorite sports team T-shirt or a certain singer’s cardigan, which simple as it may be, is self-expression. We all express ourselves a million different ways, from the way we walk and talk to the very clothes we wear day in and day out. If we were to look at years past, we would be able to determine right about when a picture, painting or book is from, by the description of the clothes the subjects are wearing, the colors, the cuts and the way they are worn.
Modern fashion is even more interpretive than in years past, with designers like the late Virgil Abloh and Iris Van Herpen taking what we are used to seeing, turning it upside down and revolutionizing it into something fresh and innovative. Well-known brands like Schiaparelli and Dior are one-upping themselves with cutting-edge features and new takes on their classics, such as Dior Air Jordans or a hat and top combination made of gold from Schiaparelli.
People looking for inspiration on what to wear could step into any high school and admire the intriguing and unique style of the students. From the edgy to the simple and comfortable, and the unexpected like cowboy boots or bright colors, today’s teens have come up with innovative looks using pieces from department stores or even original handmade clothes. Many also incorporate secondhand clothes — thrifting has been around for decades but has definitely seen an uptick recently with some vintage pieces being deemed interesting enough for a new life.
With current trends extending from “ballet core,” where pale pinks and neutrals are worn with modified classics and/or ballet-inspired pieces, the workwear craze of cargo pants and heavy-duty materials mixed with style staples, and some sticking to the tried and true; who knows what might be next?
It is widely believed that “money cannot buy style.” While that is true, and people demonstrate a myriad of feelings through their outfits, certain magazines let us know what is “in” or “hot” and what’s not. While some stick by those opinions, others do the complete opposite. After all, in the 17th and 18th century, posh dresses had impossibly shaped hips that protruded out, as well as a time much longer ago, when humans wore nothing at all.
All that aside, what you personally choose to step out of the house with every day is completely up to you, and that is all that should matter. Now, dear reader, I must ask: What are you wearing?