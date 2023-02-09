After writing a 10-page essay on the connection between love and happiness for my AP Seminar class, I started reflecting a lot on teen approaches to love, particularly as Valentine’s Day nears. Whether it’s detested or glorified, learning how to navigate romantic love is one of those rites of passage that can define a person’s adolescence — and even their adult life.
From love at first sight to heartbreak, many teens are experiencing their first of many rendezvous with that all-consuming four-letter word. I don’t think I’m alone in appreciating those awkward movie dates where you silently hope your crush’s parents pick them up late so you can talk for a while. Many teens will remember drooling over Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring from Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper or trying to finish The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo in one sitting for the romance and drama. But Generation Z isn’t the first to idealize love and relationships in adolescence. Way back when, William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet featured titular characters in the throes of teenage love.
So what exactly is young love, and should it be as idealized as it is?
I asked teens from all over Santa Fe to weigh in on what they see as the pros and cons of having crushes, relationships and dealing with being in love.
The outstanding pros included lasting memories, the warm feelings, feeling cared for by a significant other and the ability to relate to love songs. Meanwhile, prominent cons included the possibility of cheating, the pain of unrequited love, dysfunctional relationships, immaturity and the ever-so-dreadful prospect of a breakup.
You can’t talk about the effect that love and being in love has on young people without starting with the basics: crushes. Everyone who’s ever had a crush has either done their homework for them, given them a silly nickname (Victor Frankenstein is a personal favorite), lied to their parents to see them, stared at them for a slightly off-putting amount of time or swooned at the very sight of them in the hallways, and in some — somewhat terminal — cases, all five. Often also referred to as puppy love, a crush is defined as “an intense and usually passing infatuation” by Merriam-Webster.
“Having a crush on someone is when you get butterflies in the stomach, you see the world in a different light. You feel different, like you want to be more for them, you start pushing yourself more to be better,” said Monte del Sol senior Memo Marquez. “A genuine crush makes you only think of them, they’re your one and only thought.”
Psychologist Carl E. Pickhardt has found there are three types of teen crushes. Those include identity crushes, where a teen likes someone they wish to be like; romantic crushes, where the teen wants to be around this person as much as possible because of their attributes; and finally, celebrity crushes, which are rather self-explanatory and highly unlikely to materialize.
“I think when you crush on someone, it kind of distracts you from the real world, it’s like a little fantasy into what could possibly be,” said Marcus Crockett, a St. Michael’s High School sophomore.
“In all three cases, the young person largely projects onto another person idealized attributes the admirer highly values and wants to be associated with. Then she or he attaches strong positive feelings to the perfectly wonderful image that has been created,” Pickhardt writes for Psychology Today.
For teen lovers Romeo and Juliet, a mutual crush turned into intense love in a few days, but that’s one English playwright’s depiction. A relationship can stem from many different kicking-off points — think of the many “friends to lovers” or “enemies to lovers” arcs that many books, movies and songs are based on.
According to Andrew Collins, a professor of child development and psychology, a relationship is defined as “mutually acknowledged ongoing voluntary interactions; these relationships typically have a distinctive intensity, which is usually marked by expressions of affection.”
Collins’ definition in itself pokes holes for teens looking for “the one.” While relationships require mutual, ongoing agreements — indecisiveness is a trademark of those young adult years. However, as it is believed that “love prevails all,” relationships can still feel easy for people thoroughly in the lavender haze.
“At a young age, we tend to have the misconception that love is meant to be forever, that once we love someone we will love that same person for the rest of our lives,” Mandela International Magnet School senior Cassy Perez said. “But I have come to realize that love is not permanent; it comes and goes like all other things.”
She added: “It is a beautifully painful thing. But on the bright side, that means you will get to be in love with so many people in your life, and that is something truly beautiful.”
While teenagers are commonly viewed as closer to adults due to the changes in their physical appearance, the teenage mind is still very similar to that of a child’s, from the way teens make choices to how they present themselves to the world. In 2018, researchers at the University of Oregon studied how values influence teenage choices in 2018. They found that adults place more responsibility on teens before their minds are fully developed.
Many out there are enamored with romantic love, but other teenagers have more than a few reasons to be skeptical of it. Most prominent for many is the possibility of cheating in exclusive relationships, which seems easier to do than ever in the digital age. While heartbreak is also a natural part of growing up, the possibility scares some teens away entirely.
“Personally, I will never understand why someone would cheat on someone [else]. You ruin a relationship, you hurt someone you said you loved. Cheating is a pointless endeavor,” Marquez said.
Unreciprocated love is also a Goliath on the path to a relationship. Some teens want so badly for one person to notice them, even as that person may not realize it or be uninterested.
As English model and singer Suki Waterhouse sang in “Valentine,” “All I wanna ask is somewhere down the line … won’t you be my valentine?”
It’s a depiction of the insatiable want for someone many know all too well.
From sexual orientation and one’s “type,” to other superficial factors like height or style, to unreciprocated or uncertain feelings with crushes: Teens face many factors that impede the transition from crush to relationship.
While dealing with a deluge of unreciprocated romantic feelings can feel heartbreaking, love doesn’t get any easier just because two people decide to enter a relationship.
“Just like love can heal us, it can also destroy us,” Monte del Sol Charter School senior Leslie Peña said. “Love is like buying a coffee from a new coffee shop. You’re new to the place and you don’t know what to expect. Are they going to put in enough milk? Is it going to be sweet? Bitter?”
Love might have downsides, but there are rewards. A 2016 Harvard Medical School study centered on “Love and the Brain” found that whenever the mind is at ease, such as when in love, the nervous system is also at ease — diminishing fears of social judgment or general anxiety.
You may have noticed, no one I asked about love was keen on painting it in a bad light. That’s simply because it isn’t a bad feeling — it’s the opposite. Young love is something willing teens should accept with open arms, but it’s not something a person needs to devote their entire being to.
“[It’s] one of the most beautiful things that you can experience when you’re young,” Capital High School sophomore Naomi Rodriguez said. “Love for me is a feeling that is safe, although it might not always work out.”