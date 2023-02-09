After writing a 10-page essay on the connection between love and happiness for my AP Seminar class, I started reflecting a lot on teen approaches to love, particularly as Valentine’s Day nears. Whether it’s detested or glorified, learning how to navigate romantic love is one of those rites of passage that can define a person’s adolescence — and even their adult life.

From love at first sight to heartbreak, many teens are experiencing their first of many rendezvous with that all-consuming four-letter word. I don’t think I’m alone in appreciating those awkward movie dates where you silently hope your crush’s parents pick them up late so you can talk for a while. Many teens will remember drooling over Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring from Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper or trying to finish The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo in one sitting for the romance and drama. But Generation Z isn’t the first to idealize love and relationships in adolescence. Way back when, William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet featured titular characters in the throes of teenage love.

So what exactly is young love, and should it be as idealized as it is?

Josué Solís is a sophomore at Capital High School contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.

