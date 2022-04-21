Stepping onto the beach, I left the canopy of the forest. I remember the sight vividly. It was low tide on Playa Grande near Montezuma, Costa Rica. The bay stretched before me, the rolling crash of waves tugging at my attention. The breeze rustles palm trees behind me, and the wind blows a sprinkling of sand over my feet.
You may picture a resort-like paradise with pure, glistening sand leading all the way up to the sea, but this view was interrupted by trash: plastic bottles, shopping bags and containers strewn about in little piles shaped by the tide alongside concerning flecks of colored microplastic. These bits of broken-down plastic, fragmented by the powerful sea, are nearly impossible to clean. Even though items like fishing nets, shoes, toys and even ship steering wheels are simple to identify and remove with the right equipment, this is not so with microplastics.
Beach cleanup efforts are an ongoing part of living in coastal communities. My family and I moved to Costa Rica for the year of 2017 after my parents were able to work remotely. During this time, I participated in multiple cleanups on western Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula. Once we finished picking up those plastic bottles, bags, containers and all the other larger items, it was heartbreaking to see those colored flecks, which would require hours to fully pick out of just a few square feet of beach sand. It was even more heartbreaking to watch creatures like sea turtles make their way up the beach while navigating that trash — which largely did not come from Costa Rica in the first place.
As the beach I helped conduct cleanups on is located on the tip of the peninsula, trash from across the Pacific Ocean wound up on it. There were bottles from Asia and North America, with the labels still attached.
Our community is not helpless to reduce the migration of trash, though. Reducing the amount of plastic you use each day is a great way to not just lower the amount of garbage you put out into the world but also reduce your environmental footprint as a whole.