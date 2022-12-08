Disclaimer: The following guide for children of divorce is meant to be darkly humorous and taken with a grain of salt.

Being raised by divorced parents can make life a little harder: constantly packing and having to lug all your stuff back and forth between houses, trying to understand how the two things that make you up are not compatible and what that makes you.

That said, it’s probably way easier than dealing with parents that should be divorced and aren’t, and I’m glad the stigma around it is shrinking.

Emma Meyers is a senior at Santa Fe Prep. Contact her at emmawritingacc@gmail.com.

