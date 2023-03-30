Lego’s Botanical Collection builds are just about everywhere these days, from TV’s Abbott Elementary to all over TikTok. But what is the point of the faux flowers? First introduced in 2021, the Lego Botanical Collection aims to produce forever flora to spruce up any space with the integrated fun of making a Lego set. The collection sports nine models including two colorful bouquets, realistic succulents, a delicate orchid and even a bonsai tree with internet-famous (and very cute) pink frogs.

The everlasting flowers are every aesthetic teen’s dream as well as a kind gesture of love for someone special. Their long-lasting nature, in addition to their beautiful simplicity, make the sets in the Lego Botanical Collection appealing.

Santa Fe’s Target had been repeatedly sold out of the highly sought-after Lego builds for months now. I was only recently able to snag one of the orchid sets and occupied myself for an afternoon. Some other sets of the various Lego collections pitch in parts for the botanical collection: a pterodactyl wing for a leaf or a dinosaur tail for a stem, for instance.

Josué Solís is a sophomore at Capital High School. Contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.