Lego’s Botanical Collection builds are just about everywhere these days, from TV’s Abbott Elementary to all over TikTok. But what is the point of the faux flowers? First introduced in 2021, the Lego Botanical Collection aims to produce forever flora to spruce up any space with the integrated fun of making a Lego set. The collection sports nine models including two colorful bouquets, realistic succulents, a delicate orchid and even a bonsai tree with internet-famous (and very cute) pink frogs.
The everlasting flowers are every aesthetic teen’s dream as well as a kind gesture of love for someone special. Their long-lasting nature, in addition to their beautiful simplicity, make the sets in the Lego Botanical Collection appealing.
Santa Fe’s Target had been repeatedly sold out of the highly sought-after Lego builds for months now. I was only recently able to snag one of the orchid sets and occupied myself for an afternoon. Some other sets of the various Lego collections pitch in parts for the botanical collection: a pterodactyl wing for a leaf or a dinosaur tail for a stem, for instance.
In December, I was gifted the original bouquet set from the Botanical Collection, complete with lavender, roses, daisies and aesthetically pleasing greenery. Both sets live in my room and, just like their organic counterparts, exude the happiness and simplicity of the natural world, but without the wilting and watering that comes with live plants.
The sets have been designated as a sign of adoration when presented by a loved one. Why give someone flowers that can die in a few days when you can give them an entire bouquet that will last forever? ABC network show Abbott Elementary highlighted the new flower-themed Lego sets when main character Janine (Quinta Brunson) remarked how the flowers wouldn’t set off her allergies during the recent Valentine’s Day episode.
Even though the boxes recommend the sets for builders 18 and older, the Lego builds are rather simplistic and easy to follow along with an instruction manual and some patience. I found very little difficulty in the four hours each set took me to build, and felt rather gratified when the pieces came together (see what I did there?).
In an age of digitization and sustainability, the sets, which are mainly produced from recycled plastic and include plant-based bricks, are sure to appease any interested builder.
“I think that we make sure we tap into different passion points,” Lego Group CEO Niels B. Christiansen said in an interview with CNBC, commenting on the expansion of Legos into flowers and other new faces.
Once I got my first set, I immediately wanted another, or two, or the remaining eight. The Botanical Collection sets are highly customizable and may be arranged in essentially any manner one deems appealing. Orchid blooms can be moved around, bouquet sets may be arranged in varying heights, and the desired bloom on the actual flowers can be adjusted using hinges, for instance.
Another key selling point of the Botanical Collection is the sets’ longevity. Lego sets are known to keep for many years and remain easy to be dismantled and reassembled. In addition to being the conversation starter that is the completed build, the sets and their budding flowers are sure to entertain past their making, where other Lego sets fall short.
With the orchid set clocking in at 608 pieces and the bonsai tree coming in at right around 878 pieces — the perfect size for building on a lazy Saturday at home — the sets, which vary in price from $50 to $70, are the perfect gift for the Lego-obsessed friend, aesthetics-concerned loved one or anyone who adores flowers but suffers from allergies.