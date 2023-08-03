Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was an incredibly successful sequel, winning best picture at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Movie Awards, while Justin K. Thompson won best director. The movie was an incredible experience, bringing an entirely new style of animation. If you haven’t watched it yet, I highly recommend seeing it in theaters, and watching the initial Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse first.
Although the movie has won praise, it recently has come to light that the animators on the film were severely overworked. Many of the animators described their time as “arduous” and “relentless,” according to reporting from Vulture. The June story reveals roughly 100 artists reportedly quit before the completion of the $150 million project.
Millions of consumers watch films like Spider-Verse without being aware of the awful circumstances, especially through the back end. Throughout the movie industry, animators often remained underpaid and overworked, even though they play such an important role in entertainment. The Animator Dormitory Project estimates 90% of animators leave their professions within three years because of problems like this — and it’s time for fans to pay attention.
The recently revealed mass exodus from Sony appears to be the result of Spider-Verse writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, famous for films like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Lego Movie.
Animated movies tend to be planned in storyboards so changes can be made quickly without reworking an entire animated sequence. However, animators for Across the Spider-Verse were asked to make changes to already approved animated scenes. As a result, many employees were pushed to work more than 11 hours a day for seven days a week to accommodate the changes. It’s speculated these weeks went on for more than a year. According to Vulture, scenes were revised as many as five times during the final stage of rendering.
Due to Lord’s management, a backlog of unnecessary work for the animators left offices idle for months before changes requested in later stages of production led to an unimaginable rush to the finish line.
One of the animators, speaking under a pseudonym, explained, “Each week that went by idle meant that later on, it was going to be more insane.”
In response to the allegations made by the animators, Sony Pictures Imageworks Executive Vice President Michelle Grady and Across the Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal claim Lord should not be seen as the source of the movie’s delays.
“If the story isn’t right, you have to keep going until it is. To the workers who felt demoralized by having to revise final renders five times in a row, I guess, welcome to making a movie,” Pascal told Vulture.
It’s essential to bring this situation forward, to not only share the stories of the animators working on the movie but to hold management accountable. Another film in the series, Spider-Man: Beyond theSpider-Verse is set to premiere March 29. However, according to Adobe, an animated film by Disney or Pixar might take five years to make. What is going to happen to the production of the next film?