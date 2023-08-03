'Spider-Verse' sequel is overlong and overstuffed, but wow, those visuals (copy)

Animators on the recent hit movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse say they were pushed to work 11 hours a day, 7 days a week for more than a year.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was an incredibly successful sequel, winning best picture at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Movie Awards, while Justin K. Thompson won best director. The movie was an incredible experience, bringing an entirely new style of animation. If you haven’t watched it yet, I highly recommend seeing it in theaters, and watching the initial Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse first.

Although the movie has won praise, it recently has come to light that the animators on the film were severely overworked. Many of the animators described their time as “arduous” and “relentless,” according to reporting from Vulture. The June story reveals roughly 100 artists reportedly quit before the completion of the $150 million project.

Millions of consumers watch films like Spider-Verse without being aware of the awful circumstances, especially through the back end. Throughout the movie industry, animators often remained underpaid and overworked, even though they play such an important role in entertainment. The Animator Dormitory Project estimates 90% of animators leave their professions within three years because of problems like this — and it’s time for fans to pay attention.

Hanbi Park is an incoming junior at Santa Fe High. Contact him at hanbipark2006@gmail.com

