Oklahoma Legislature Transgender Medicine

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs a bill in Oklahoma City in March that prevents transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams. Stitt signed the bill flanked by more than a dozen young female athletes, including his eighth grade daughter, Piper. Last month, Stitt signed a bill targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called for the state’s legislators to act on a statewide ban.

 Sean Murphy/Associated Press file photo

Currently, 18 U.S. states bar transgender student athletes from competing in sports consistent with their gender identity. Oklahoma took that ban a step further earlier this year by passing a law requiring a biological sex affidavit, a form parents and students must sign confirming their sex assigned at birth, also known as a “gender oath,” for public school athletes from kindergarten to college.

While New Mexico has measures in place to protect the gender identities of transgender people in the state, recent elections across the U.S. could prove pivotal to gender-related issues, including transgender rights. Roughly 40,000 of the 15 million high school students in the United States are openly trans athletes, according to studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019 and the Human Rights Campaign in 2017. While those numbers are small, conservative-led laws like the Save Women’s Sports Act and Mississippi Fairness Act to allegedly level the playing field are casting extra attention on transgender athletes.

Republicans have led efforts to get legislation such as the Save Women’s Sports Act passed in numerous states, claiming transgender female students have an unfair advantage on the playing field. According to pediatrician and geneticist Eric Vilain in a 2021 NPR interview, it could be the generally accepted 10 percent to 12 percent “advantage in performance” that male athletes have over female athletes due to testosterone and red blood cells that’s perpetuating that perception.

Bodhi Lewis is a sophomore at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact him at bodhi.lewis@mandelainternationalschool.us.

Popular in the Community