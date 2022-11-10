Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs a bill in Oklahoma City in March that prevents transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams. Stitt signed the bill flanked by more than a dozen young female athletes, including his eighth grade daughter, Piper. Last month, Stitt signed a bill targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called for the state’s legislators to act on a statewide ban.
Currently, 18 U.S. states bar transgender student athletes from competing in sports consistent with their gender identity. Oklahoma took that ban a step further earlier this year by passing a law requiring a biological sex affidavit, a form parents and students must sign confirming their sex assigned at birth, also known as a “gender oath,” for public school athletes from kindergarten to college.
While New Mexico has measures in place to protect the gender identities of transgender people in the state, recent elections across the U.S. could prove pivotal to gender-related issues, including transgender rights. Roughly 40,000 of the 15 million high school students in the United States are openly trans athletes, according to studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019 and the Human Rights Campaign in 2017. While those numbers are small, conservative-led laws like the Save Women’s Sports Act and Mississippi Fairness Act to allegedly level the playing field are casting extra attention on transgender athletes.
Republicans have led efforts to get legislation such as the Save Women’s Sports Act passed in numerous states, claiming transgender female students have an unfair advantage on the playing field. According to pediatrician and geneticist Eric Vilain in a 2021 NPR interview, it could be the generally accepted 10 percent to 12 percent “advantage in performance” that male athletes have over female athletes due to testosterone and red blood cells that’s perpetuating that perception.
This advantage isn’t across the board, though, according to Vilain, who studies sex differences in sports and has advised both the NCAA and the International Olympic Committee. Track events such as the 400-meter and 800-meter races — even pole vault — are areas with the most differences in male and female performance.
In his interview, Vilain encouraged people to celebrate diversity in sports: “I think we should focus on celebrating this diversity, rather than focusing on relative notions of fairness,” he said. “For example, the body of a marathon runner is extremely different from the body of a shot put champion, and a trans woman athlete may have some advantage on the basketball field because of her height, but would be at a disadvantage in gymnastics. So it’s complicated.”
Oklahoma Sen. Michael Bergstrom, author of his state’s Biological Sex Affidavit bill, claims there’s a “clear” physical advantage between males and females in sports.
“To protect young women from losing out on everything from titles to scholarships, and to guarantee fairness, this legislation was necessary,” Bergstrom told the Associated Press in October.
Studies on the supposed advantages transgender women have in sports have been “inconclusive” and “contradictory” so far, according to leaders at the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico.
“We don’t want to force our trans siblings to choose between living into their true gender and athletics,” Christine Armstrong, director of advocacy at the center, said in a recent interview. “Doing so has far-reaching implications.”
In a recent email, Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance President Kevin Bowen said these types of laws “imply the LGBTQIA+ and especially trans community are waging a culture war against women and women’s sports, which is not the case.”
Armstrong also raised concerns about social tendencies to center cisgender white athletes on the global stage.
“Black women are scrutinized for their reported unfair physical advantages,” Armstrong said. “While Michael Phelps, a white man, is praised for his long arm span, which is biological.”
To advocates such as Bowen, the drive behind legislation that prohibits transgender students from participating in sports outside of their sex assigned at birth has more to do with hatred than reality. According to a 2019 CDC study, an estimated 1.8 percent of roughly 15 million public high school students in the United States are openly transgender. Of that small percentage of transgender students, just 15 percent play sports, a 2017 survey by the Human Rights Campaign found — a mere fraction of a percentage of high school students in the U.S.
Even as laws like the Save Women’s Sports Act and similar measures to restrict trans athletic participation have been enacted nationwide, New Mexico has promoted the ease of legal gender change and so far has avoided legislation targeting transgender people.
The 2019 Vital Statistics Modernization Act, passed with the support of the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico, eased requirements for gender records on documents like birth certificates and driver’s licenses. The change allowed for self-initiated sex changes by filling out a one-page form as opposed to the previous surgical requirements to change listed sex.
The law also introduced the “X” gender marker for the first time in the state for people who “don’t fit into the male/female dichotomy,” as Michael Trimm, executive director of the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico, puts it.
In a recent phone interview, Santa Fe Public Schools athletic director Marc Ducharme confirmed the district follows the New Mexico Athletic Association’s bylaws. One such bylaw states that “Participating students are required to compete with the gender listed on their original or amended birth certificate.”
“I haven’t even heard a conversation around it,” Ducharme said.
He added: “We have boys on each cheer team, we have girls playing football — even boys who want to play volleyball. There’s a huge push to get volleyball as a male sport, and it’s gaining a lot of traction, which would be really cool.”
Ducharme said he hasn’t heard any requests from openly trans athletes to participate on a sports team of the sex they identify with through a changed birth certificate.
“I’m sure it’ll come down the pipe, and when it does, we’ll follow the NMAA bylaws,” he said.
New Mexico doesn’t have restrictive laws for public schools, but lobbying and recent election results will affect the state’s path forward.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has protected the freedoms of queer communities thus far, and her reelection this week likely affirms a hopeful future for the next four years of New Mexico legislation surrounding this topic. With Democratic control in the state Senate and House, Bowen of the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance deems the possibility of any restrictive legislation in New Mexico “highly doubtful, given the many protections safeguarded in our state.”
Voting is the best way for opponents of laws like the one in Oklahoma to voice their concerns, Bowen said in a recent email. The group further recommends young people make their voices heard, thereby realizing the important contributions they have to make regarding these laws.
When it comes to laws that tamper with the rights of transgender students, Christine Armstrong at the Transgender Resource Center has one point to make.
“Trans rights are human rights, in athletics and beyond,” she said.