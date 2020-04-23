During this time in quarantine, it seems nearly every teenager in town is complaining about an overwhelming sense of boredom as we struggle to pass the time. As a result, many of us have turned to our screens, where we can feel connected to current events, laugh at funny videos and push aside the inevitable feeling of isolation.
However, scrolling through social media content on Instagram and TikTok can expose teens to some dark trends. One online trend involves weight loss and avoiding the “quarantine 15,” as many are calling it.
Being a teenager in today’s America, the internet noise of the dieting world is not new. We are constantly fed fitness programs, “skinny girl life hacks” and memes about feeling fat. But sitting in the midst of an international pandemic seems to be the country’s cue to allow shame surrounding body image to shine its brightest.
Why is it that a global crisis that is taking lives translates into the ideal platform for weight loss hacks? That is simply answered by understanding that the country’s priority has never been health. Not health related to a pandemic, and certainly not health related to personal fitness and nutrition goals. In the face of this toxic culture, companies seek not to help America find health again but rather to return to the same cycle of consumerism and selling products and mentalities in any way they can — even if it is at the cost of a teenager’s self-esteem and positive body image. Even if it leads to eating disorders, anxiety, depression or death.
As teenagers, we need to understand, especially in this time, our individual value. Those who understand empowerment have defined this generation as the one that will stand up to the ideology that the “perfect girl” or “perfect guy” has any specific body type.
We began an era of self-confidence, love and acceptance far before this pandemic gave companies the platform to make us question our worth. Now is the time to shake our heads at the overflow of advertisements and smile, knowing that a pandemic can take away school, even graduation, but it cannot take away our inner greatness.
Amid a crisis that is literally taking lives, our greatest concern right now should indeed be health. We are trying to stop the spread of a deadly virus. It’s OK to eat lots of snacks, to feel stressed more than usual, to find comfort in cheesy dinners and sugary desserts, to feel unsure about our futures. All of that is normal, and what matters right now is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and staying healthy — not just physically, but mentally and emotionally.
Allowing the focus to fall on the appearance of our bodies rather than what makes us truly feel good is entirely the wrong approach during this emotional roller coaster.
Right now is about gaining strength as a community, as we cope with being torn away from high school and our social lives; it’s about coming together and loving one another harder than ever before. And loving ourselves more than ever before.
Exercise and a nutritious diet are important for strength, but trying to be “skinny” is the exact opposite. Obtaining a certain body type should be at the bottom of the priorities list — now and after the pandemic ends.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.