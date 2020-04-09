On March 20, 21-year-old indie-pop artist Conan Gray released his debut album, Kid Krow.
Gray kicked off his career by creating a YouTube channel in January 2013, which he used to gain a following. Today, he has over 1.8 million subscribers on the platform and 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Gray has been writing music since he was 12 and self-released his first hit single, "Idle Town," at the age of 19 in March 2017. Over the past couple of years, he has released a number of singles, as well as a five-track EP in 2018, Sunset Season.
The highly anticipated Kid Krow features 12 songs, five of which were released as singles prior to the album — like the popular "Maniac" and "The Story" — and two of which are short interlude tracks. Each song is personally connected to experiences Gray has encountered throughout his life: love, friends and traumas.
Singing with vulnerability and depth, Gray is able to reach listeners on a very intimate, relatable level. In this way, while the entirety of Kid Krow tells the story of Conan Gray's life, it also tells the story of nearly any teen's life.
In tracks like “Heather” and “Maniac," he dives into heartbreak, with lyrics like, "She's got you mesmerized while I die."
Meanwhile, in songs like “Comfort Crowd” and “(Can We Be Friends?)” he talks about friendships, leaving listeners craving for the bond of a best friend — especially relevant in times of isolation due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In the song "Affluenza," Gray also weaves together imagery of his experiences moving to Los Angeles and how the culture is drastically different from his hometown of Georgetown, Texas. He describes how many people in the big city expect things to be handed to them and the impact materialism has on their lives.
None of the songs on the album are a greater window into Gray's life, however, than the final track, “The Story.” The track leads the listener from Gray's childhood into present day, wrapping up with lyrics, “It’s not the end of the story.” These words ensure the listeners there is more to come; the last of Conan Gray is yet to be seen.
