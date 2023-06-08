p22503994_v_v10_aa.jpg

Found footage, for those who don’t know, is a film technique that frames a fictional movie as a documentary by placing the camera in the hands of the characters. The Blair Witch Project (1999), directed by Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick, is not only terrifying but boasts a reputation for popularizing the found-footage technique.

Though not the focus of this piece, that film should be credited for others that follow in its footsteps, including Taiwanese horror film Incantation, which was released worldwide on Netflix in 2022 and directed by Kevin Ko. Though its lengthy run time and intricate plot might not appeal to all horror film watchers, Incantation could be one of the best horror movies you will ever watch if you’re willing to invest the time.

Incantation uses the found-footage technique to tell the story of young mother Li Ronan (Hsuan-yen Tsai) who broke a religious taboo years ago and is now striving to protect her daughter Dodo (Sin-ting Huang) from the consequences of those actions. At face value, this might not sound that interesting or scary, but a brief synopsis can’t do this film justice. In reality, Incantation is an hour and 51 minutes of sitting on the edge of your seat in anxious unease, and often terror.

Cora Thompson will be a junior at The MASTERS Program. Contact them at cgthompsonsf@gmail.com.

Recommended for you