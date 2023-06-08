Found footage, for those who don’t know, is a film technique that frames a fictional movie as a documentary by placing the camera in the hands of the characters. The Blair Witch Project (1999), directed by Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick, is not only terrifying but boasts a reputation for popularizing the found-footage technique.
Though not the focus of this piece, that film should be credited for others that follow in its footsteps, including Taiwanese horror film Incantation, which was released worldwide on Netflix in 2022 and directed by Kevin Ko. Though its lengthy run time and intricate plot might not appeal to all horror film watchers, Incantation could be one of the best horror movies you will ever watch if you’re willing to invest the time.
Incantation uses the found-footage technique to tell the story of young mother Li Ronan (Hsuan-yen Tsai) who broke a religious taboo years ago and is now striving to protect her daughter Dodo (Sin-ting Huang) from the consequences of those actions. At face value, this might not sound that interesting or scary, but a brief synopsis can’t do this film justice. In reality, Incantation is an hour and 51 minutes of sitting on the edge of your seat in anxious unease, and often terror.
When it comes to the framework of the film, almost nothing can be left open to criticism. The acting is phenomenal. The plot, script and the cinematography are all flawless, and the ending is strong. From experience, many horror films with a strong start end with unhinged CGI and/or a really confusing and disappointing conclusion. Incantation refreshingly was neither incomprehensibly ambiguous or grandiose.
However, while sticking the landing is important, what makes Incantation truly amazing are the nuances of the plot. It’s not just a horror movie, but the journey of a mom and daughter, and the relationship between them. It’s tragedy that nips at your heart as Li desperately tries to help Dodo, who begins to suffer worse and worse afflictions under Li’s curse. It’s a mystery that keeps you hooked as you slowly piece together Li’s past. It’s a movie that will make you want to turn on every light in the house but will also bring tears to your eyes.
Even as incredible as it is, I wouldn’t recommend this movie to many people. Not only is the film truly unnerving, it’s one of very few horror movies to keep me awake at night. Ultimately, I wouldn’t recommend this movie to everyone because it requires commitment and a certain audience. It is very long, and at times, it is slow-paced and confusing. It’s not a fast-paced, jump scare-oriented movie with scary monsters around every corner as many horror fans might favor. It’s also not a movie that does the explaining for you. However, if you love a good creepy and suspenseful horror, and have the time and ability to engage with the story, I promise Incantation is worth the watch.