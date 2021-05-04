Though facets of regular life are slowly starting to return, this time of quarantine and social distancing has drawn out longer than any of us expected. With so much free time in hand, most of us have run out of things to watch at home. It is never too late to try new things and expand your worldview, so Gen Next has compiled a list of Korean dramas (K-dramas) that you could watch when you just can’t seem to find anything interesting to binge.
Itaewon Class (Netflix)
If you enjoy shows about revenge and family feuds, then this is a perfect pick for you. This 16 episode k-drama follows the story of Park Sae-ro-yi (Park Seo-joon), a young business owner and ex-convict who tries to fulfill his deceased father’s dreams. He is held back by many obstacles including a love triangle and an arrogant CEO who tries everything to stop him. Aside from this, the show includes themes of social injustice, racism, and the unfair discrimination against transgender people.
DoDoSolSolLaLaSol (Netflix)
Despite the questionable name, this drama includes unexpected plot twists and never-ending angst. Goo Ra-ra (Go Ara), a talented pianist, finds herself in a small village in search of a stranger. She goes from having everything -- a luxurious house, a few close friends, and a loving father -- to being alone and financially unstable. In her new life, she eventually meets an old acquaintance by the name of Sunwoo Joon (Lee Jae-wook). Through many unfortunate events, they end up having to spend a lot of time together, but there is still so much she still doesn't know about him.
When The Camellia Blooms (Netflix)
This K-drama includes a little bit of everything from a blossoming love to a small-town serial killer. Dongbaek (Gong Hyo-jin) moves to the town of Ongsan with her son Pil-Goo (Kim Kang-hoon). She is instantly seen as an outcast by the other women in town. Dongbaek struggles to fit in while having to manage a restaurant and staying safe as a single mother. On top of this, a police officer in town confesses his love for her and promises to protect her from a serial killer by the name of Joker.
Run On (Netflix)
This is perfect if you are looking for a calm, romance storyline. Oh Mi-joo (Shin Se-Kyung) is an independent woman working as a translator in an environment where she is sometimes treated unfairly because of her gender. She finds herself crashing into Ki Seon-Gyeom (Im Si- Wan), a professional sprinter, and continuously seeing him afterward through pure coincidence. We follow their story as they face media and family issues while trying to maintain a healthy, expressive relationship.
My Holo Love (Netflix)
This K-drama falls under the theme of science fiction. Han So-yeon (Ko Sung-hee) is a woman living alone in the city. She finds a strange pair of glasses in her purse and suddenly she can see a human-looking hologram. As the hologram makes her life easier by helping with difficult decisions and simply being there when she needs someone to talk to, she develops irrational, romantic feelings towards it. At the same time, a new, mysterious neighbor moves in next door and she speculates he might have a connection to the device and its artificial intelligence.
