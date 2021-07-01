Jayla Martinez, St. Michael’s High School graduate
“I have never seen a UFO, but that does not change my ideology in regard to the possibility of other life out there. I wish I could say I had, but in all honesty, the closest I have been to extraterrestrial life would be visiting Roswell.”
Isaiah Sanchez, Santa Fe High School
“No, sadly I have never seen a UFO or anything of the sort.”
Lincoln Byrd, Santa Fe High School graduate
“I’ve never seen a UFO and I don’t believe in aliens. I’m not ruling out the possibility that they may exist, but until proven, I believe they don’t.”
Samantha Guerra, The MASTERS program
“I think I have seen a UFO. A few years ago, I was outside in my backyard, and I remember seeing these three orbs in the sky. They were in a triangular formation, equal length apart, and all the same size. They were moving in the sky, so I used my phone to zoom in, using my camera to get a better look. I was able to see them for a few seconds, but as soon as the three orbs moved out of screen and I couldn’t see them on my camera anymore, they disappeared from both my camera’s vision and my own. Despite this experience, I still do not believe in aliens.”
Kira Valentine, Santa Fe High School
“I have never seen a UFO personally, but I know many people who have.”
