The athleticism on display was phenomenal at the 22nd annual winter X Games last month. The X Games, hosted in Aspen, Colo., showcase the extreme side of winter sports like skiing and snowboarding, with events like the “Big Air” ski course and the new “Knuckle Huck.” In all, the X Games fills a slightly edgier niche when compared to the more international events like the Winter Olympic Games.

However, X Games fans got something new this year that could bring extreme sports to the limelight and challenge the prestige of snow sports altogether: appearances from celebrity influencers. This year, it was TikTok influencer Stoney McBlaze and rapper Yung Gravy. The games also put an emphasis on esports. While having influencers and celebrity rappers as commentators may be a big part of the promotional aspect of the events, the extra attention could change the face of snow sports forever.

The games, which are broadcast on live TV and YouTube, previously offered content highlighting the backstories of athletes during breaks and intermission periods. The producers would show who the athletes are, where they came from, and what their competitive history was. These athletes are people anyone who plays winter sports can look up to, and their accomplishments set new bars of achievement for aspiring athletes. In the past, getting to know more about the athletes has helped them seem more like real people and less like aliens. 

Ben Timm is a sophomore at the University of Utah. Contact him at monkebusiness@gmail.com.