The athleticism on display was phenomenal at the 22nd annual winter X Games last month. The X Games, hosted in Aspen, Colo., showcase the extreme side of winter sports like skiing and snowboarding, with events like the “Big Air” ski course and the new “Knuckle Huck.” In all, the X Games fills a slightly edgier niche when compared to the more international events like the Winter Olympic Games.
However, X Games fans got something new this year that could bring extreme sports to the limelight and challenge the prestige of snow sports altogether: appearances from celebrity influencers. This year, it was TikTok influencer Stoney McBlaze and rapper Yung Gravy. The games also put an emphasis on esports. While having influencers and celebrity rappers as commentators may be a big part of the promotional aspect of the events, the extra attention could change the face of snow sports forever.
The games, which are broadcast on live TV and YouTube, previously offered content highlighting the backstories of athletes during breaks and intermission periods. The producers would show who the athletes are, where they came from, and what their competitive history was. These athletes are people anyone who plays winter sports can look up to, and their accomplishments set new bars of achievement for aspiring athletes. In the past, getting to know more about the athletes has helped them seem more like real people and less like aliens.
This year, however, the X Games filled time in the broadcast with celebrity influencers — likely to bring more outside interest to the games.
McBlaze and Yung Gravy were some of the personalities that were brought on to hype up the event, although they didn’t bring much commentary, apart from some posting on social media. McBlaze gave what some might call an entertaining take on clips from the games, at one pointing breathing into a microphone and apologizing by saying: “I’m like a dragon, oh my bad.”
Charming as it may be, a stoned guy in a hat talking about going off jumps is not the most fulfilling commentary. If it were a casual spring ski day and this was the guy sitting next to me on the lift, that would be fine. But, when it’s some of the only commentary during what is widely regarded as the premier ski event, I want a little more than that.
In the past, the X Games always had commentators with action sports backgrounds. The expertise they bring is essential to the experience of watching a snow sport. Commentary from someone who knows what they are seeing and can communicate that in a richer way helps bring the events to life, even for people who aren’t able to see the games live.
If you are asking, who on earth are Stoney McBlaze and Yung Gravy? Good question. You're not alone in wondering, and you probably don’t spend too much time on social media. Regardless, even those on social media are confused as to the relation these two have to the games. The opinions reflected on social media about this year’s turn toward celebrities are a mix of confusion and outrage from the community, especially from those who compete and their fans.
While bringing a celebrity rapper who is popular with high schoolers might help get younger viewers tuning into the events, Yung Gravy’s whole persona is talking about expensive cars and high society. Yes, it’s cool, but for a type of athletics that is becoming an out-of-touch elitist tourist sport, I'm not sure it’s the best association to be making.
Skiing and snowboarding are already expensive activities. The money hurdle to get in is a huge deterrent for many people starting out. The equipment costs a lot, but it’s really down to the culture created by big resorts through an elitist attitude that makes skiing outrageously expensive. And that’s something the sport really doesn't need.
While I don't think there is truly anything wrong with Minecraft, is it the appropriate thing to associate with snow sports? No, and I honestly think any video game is inappropriate when associated with extreme sports. It’s not a physical activity even in the most generous interpretation, and it’s not really even close to representing actual snow sports, unlike video games such as Steep. Being one of the most popular contemporary games of all time seems to be the only reason why it was picked.
I saw the highlighting of celebrities and video games as attempts to reach out to wider audiences, but it seems the X Games organizers are giving up their better judgment in the process. Skiing, especially the extreme skiing featured in the X Games, should be interesting enough on its own. After all, athletes featured in the X Games can do stuff on skis and snowboards most people can only dream of doing.
The unfortunate consequence of making events like the X Games share their limelight with other events and personalities is that it detracts from the athletes' abilities and achievements, and really detracts from the overall significance of the event.
For any extreme sport, just make it about the athletes. No influencers, no video games, no unnecessary distraction. The sport is entertaining enough as it is.