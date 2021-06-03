Wickedly magnificent and truly shocking is how I would describe the new live-action Disney film Cruella, which can be found in theaters or on the streaming service Disney+.
Starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, the two-hour movie follows the backstory of infamous Disney villain Cruella de Vil and her path to treachery.
Beginning with her childhood, moviegoers are taken through Cruella’s life as Stella while learning about every defining moment that ultimately leads her to becoming the Cruella de Vil we all know and despise.
Filled with shocking revelations throughout, the film will have you at the edge of your seat and will keep you wanting more.
But I’m not the only one who loves it — it has received a 97 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
However, the engaging plot is not the only captivating aspect of this masterpiece. There’s the fashion and music as well.
The fashion has left many viewers shocked at the extravaganza that is costuming in this film. The film is a fashion-focused spectacle with over-the-top costumes. Not only is fashion a main aspect of the storyline, but it truly brings the original Disney tale to life.
Set in 1970s London, the fashion in the movie is really relevant to the time it portrays. From the cast’s casual streetwear to the stunning gowns worn by the female leads, each look fit perfectly into the scene it is in. Not only that, but all the costuming seemed to fit the “Cruella Color Palette,” which consists of darker shades such as black, white and red.
According to InStyle magazine, costume designer Jenny Beaven designed all the looks for the movie herself, creating over 227 different costumes for the main cast, with 47 of those just for Stone.
The music in the film also was picked perfectly to match scenes. Sticking to a retro theme, directors used songs released in the late ’60s and ’70s, such as “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ ” by Nancy Sinatra and “Riders In The Sky” by Johnny Cash.
Overall, the film is truly amazing and entertaining, giving a new perspective into the life of a villain and bringing a previously animated film to life.
Perhaps the only letdown of the movie is how it barely involves Dalmatians; The original Disney film, 101 Dalmatians, which inspired Cruella, revolved completely around the spotted dogs. However, the live-action film barely touches on them, only including three Dalmatians on screen.
I cannot say enough about how much I love this movie — even after rewatching it twice. I certainly recommend this film for a family movie night.
