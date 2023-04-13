March 8 started like every morning in Bulgaria does for me: I woke up at 6 and got ready to teach at Second English Language Thomas Jefferson High School in the capital city of Sofia, where I work as part of a Fulbright fellowship. But as soon as I left my apartment and set out for my walking commute through the city, I knew things were different. People were out. Babas were selling flowers and bracelets on the street. As I walked through the blocks of Brutalist, communist-era buildings, I noticed the long buildings with graffiti coloring the lower levels and the full clotheslines hanging from upper-level balconies.

I usually never see anyone during my early morning commute, opting instead to look down at the sidewalk to avoid tripping on any cracks. But this morning, a rugged voice greeted me in Bulgarian, wishing me a “Happy eighth of March.” When I heard this, I looked up and soon realized the voice belonged to a man who was looking at me, smoking a cigarette and holding a bouquet of red and yellow tulips. My grasp of the Bulgarian language is less than that of a novice, so how would I politely tell this middle-aged man, in a moment of confusion, that I didn’t want his flowers? How could I say I appreciated the gesture and get out of there as soon as possible with the few words that I did know? Instead of saying anything, I looked at him with my jaw wide open. I must have seemed panicked because he let out a big, throaty chuckle and said in English, “Some flowers? For women’s day!” A wave of relief swallowed me.

March 8 isn’t just another day in Bulgaria, it’s International Women’s Day, and people get one another flowers as a token of appreciation.

Pilar Monfiletto is an English teacher in Bulgaria and a guest writer for Generation Next. Contact her at pmonfo11@gmail.com.

