March 8 started like every morning in Bulgaria does for me: I woke up at 6 and got ready to teach at Second English Language Thomas Jefferson High School in the capital city of Sofia, where I work as part of a Fulbright fellowship. But as soon as I left my apartment and set out for my walking commute through the city, I knew things were different. People were out. Babas were selling flowers and bracelets on the street. As I walked through the blocks of Brutalist, communist-era buildings, I noticed the long buildings with graffiti coloring the lower levels and the full clotheslines hanging from upper-level balconies.
I usually never see anyone during my early morning commute, opting instead to look down at the sidewalk to avoid tripping on any cracks. But this morning, a rugged voice greeted me in Bulgarian, wishing me a “Happy eighth of March.” When I heard this, I looked up and soon realized the voice belonged to a man who was looking at me, smoking a cigarette and holding a bouquet of red and yellow tulips. My grasp of the Bulgarian language is less than that of a novice, so how would I politely tell this middle-aged man, in a moment of confusion, that I didn’t want his flowers? How could I say I appreciated the gesture and get out of there as soon as possible with the few words that I did know? Instead of saying anything, I looked at him with my jaw wide open. I must have seemed panicked because he let out a big, throaty chuckle and said in English, “Some flowers? For women’s day!” A wave of relief swallowed me.
March 8 isn’t just another day in Bulgaria, it’s International Women’s Day, and people get one another flowers as a token of appreciation.
Throughout the day, I got flowers from my students. They expressed, in their way, that they appreciate me. I was talking to another teacher at the school, and she told me that International Women’s Day started in the United States. I thought about this on my walk back to my apartment that afternoon. Although it’s a worldwide holiday with U.S. roots, if I were in New Mexico, it would have just been another Wednesday, with no flowers in sight. That’s the thing about Bulgarians. They are some of the most thoughtful and caring people I have ever met. They just might not do it with a smile.
I experienced culture shock when I first arrived in Bulgaria for my Fulbright fellowship in September. I grew up in New Mexico and lived in Austin, Texas, during college. There, I also got the chance to study abroad in France for a semester, but Bulgaria was unlike what I had ever experienced. During my orientation, the program directors, Bulgarians themselves, told us that people in the Balkans, the southeastern European region where Bulgaria sits between Turkey and Romania, communicate differently than in the U.S. Needs and feelings are communicated more directly, without any of the sugarcoating deemed necessary by many in the U.S.
I can attest to this because every morning, when I cheerily ask my exhausted and stone-faced students how they’re doing in the face of so much schoolwork and countless extracurriculars, I get the same answers: “fine” or “terrible.” It’s admirable that my students can speak so directly about how they feel, rather than immediately claiming they’re doing great even when things might not be good, as we tend to do in the U.S. Conversation and the connection is less about pleasantries here; my students like it that way. It feels more authentic. They don’t worry about pleasing anyone and can express their negative feelings without the pressure to turn things positive.
If I’m honest, sometimes I don’t know if my students like me because they can come off as so pessimistic. But on International Women’s Day, I realized how much I meant to students because they gave me flowers, bracelets and kind words. It made me understand that we as Americans put a lot of emphasis on being nice but not kind.
For example, when you get a flat tire in the States, a stranger might stop to see if you’re OK, but a person will often move on with their day hurriedly, explaining they’ve got to work. In Bulgaria, a person might curse you for getting a flat tire but will help you fix it, taking time out of their day to ensure you’re safe. Bulgaria has some of the kindest people I have ever met, and I think we could learn a thing or two from them. As I return home to New Mexico and start my career, I will emphasize kindness through action, like my students and friends in Bulgaria.
Pilar Monfiletto is an English teacher in Bulgaria and a guest writer for Generation Next. Contact her at pmonfo11@gmail.com.