Fireworks have been a Fourth of July tradition for as long as I can remember. The two seem to go hand in hand, but recent pressure to ban fireworks is changing the way we should celebrate. Getting a fireworks ban passed has long been a battle for environmentalists, especially in a place as fire-prone as New Mexico.
This summer, it’s time to give up the link between July Fourth and fireworks — not only legally but also in practice. In April, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for mayors to ban fireworks in their local communities — and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber followed suit. While the decision is partly connected to the raging wildfires in New Mexico this year, fireworks have always been a concern. This decision has been a long time coming.
Santa Fe is among many other cities, and even the state of Massachusetts, to ban fireworks. Across the Western United States, conditions are perfect for a backyard spark to ignite — drought, high temperatures, low humidity and gusts of wind to name a few.
We have to do all we can to make sure fires don’t ravage any more of New Mexico’s land — and the best way to do that is by preventing them in the first place.
This doesn’t mean the summer parties and entertainment have to stop, because an emerging alternative to fireworks is laser-light shows.
These shows are free from the risk of wildfires starting from a stray spark, which as seen from recent fires is a situation everyone wants to avoid. At the same time, the viewer's experience of explosions of color in the sky can continue with laser shows. It’s the same feeling of celebration, just without those massive booms that don’t just scare dogs and little kids alike but have the potential to burn down swaths of forest.
These shows aren’t low-profile, either. Cities like Palm Springs, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Aspen, Colo., have used laser shows in lieu of fireworks during celebrations. Many of these places made the initiative to switch in recent years due to fire damage around the country.
Cities like these are setting an example for the rest of the nation, creating a new way for us to celebrate and recognize the Fourth of July. Laser shows are leading the way to a better future for the Fourth of July in terms of not just fire safety, but less environmental and noise footprints throughout the festivities.
Banning fireworks is an important first step toward better fire safety, especially leading up to the peak of summer.