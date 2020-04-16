At first, self-quarantine — a result of the spreading coronavirus pandemic — was a rather frustrating nuisance. I was deeply annoyed by the prospect of having to be isolated from my friends, teachers and, most of all, my grandmother.
However, after a few days of becoming one with the couch and starting to lose my mind, I decided I might as well make the most of my spare time and try to enjoy myself instead of being upset about it. There are millions of things I can do to occupy my time, but I wanted to try something new and different.
Over the past few weeks, I've been dabbling in watercolor painting and building scale models. While some teens complain they don't know what to do with their time, both of these activities can take a few days to complete. Some days, I get so focused on building a miniature jet engine that I don’t realize it's already dark outside.
I think everyone should find something they enjoy and are passionate about — something they can really sink their teeth into and spend hours doing. Creative projects are especially great because they give you a sense of satisfaction and allow you to set goals on how to improve.
Cooking is another activity with a very satisfying payoff. So far, I have made fried pickles, feta- and bacon-stuffed burgers, and homemade sourdough egg and potato sandwiches. It's fun to be creative with whatever is in the refrigerator!
While there is no better time than now to relax and play video games or binge-watch TV, internet speeds are slow due to the sheer number of people online. This affects how one can stream films and play multiplayer games. I suggest unplugging for a while and doing something different, like reading a book or listening to a podcast.
While we can't go to the gym, pool or participate on our sports teams, we must also find new ways to stay active. I was skiing at the start of quarantine — the ski area asked folks not to recreate there — and have been hiking and biking on trail systems, which thankfully remain open to the public, so long as we practice social distancing. La Tierra and the Galisteo Basin are great options!
While these are strange and sometimes difficult times, the benefit of quarantine has been that it forces us all to be a bit more creative and show appreciation for what we can do. In the long run, I believe this will make us closer knit as a community than we were before.
