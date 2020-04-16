It has been nearly a month still Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham implemented a stay-at-home order for New Mexico residents. For me, it's not a break from everyday life. I feel like a prisoner in my own home.
During the first few weeks of quarantine, I was able to accomplish several goals that had been on the back-burner, such as reorganizing my room and baking new recipes. But as the isolation drags on, I can't seem to find anything to occupy myself with for more than an hour at a time. This makes every new day feel longer than the last. The days are starting to blur together; they all look identical.
My routine is the same every day, which doesn't help. I wake up, eat breakfast, shower and do schoolwork the entire morning. Then, when I'm done with online learning, I try to find something to do. Usually, it's walking the dogs or doing an at-home workout — like a run around my neighborhood or a simple gymnastic routine — but then boredom hits again, and it's not like I can walk my dogs 10 times a day!
So, that's when I usually resort to watching Netflix for hours on end, binging my favorite series, such as Grey's Anatomy and Gossip Girl. Even after hours watching Meredith Grey in the operating room, it’s still daylight outside.
This complete and absolute boredom consumes me from the inside out. I just want life to go back to normal. I miss my gym and my friends and going shopping.
One thing that helps me stay sane and joyful is FaceTiming my friends. It makes me feel like we are together even though we physically aren't. With today’s modern technology, I can stay connected with the people I care about without putting myself in danger. I don’t know what I would do if I couldn’t communicate with the people I care about!
Another perk is that my parents have allowed me to have one friend over at a time, which doesn't break New Mexico's rules against gathering with more than five people. So far, I’ve had movie night, an at-home picnic with my friends and a sleepover. It really helps to see someone other than parents all day.
While there seems to be no end in sight for this quarantine, I guess my boredom will continue on.
