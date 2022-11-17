I’m an avid lover of horror, which of course means I’ve both watched and read The Shining — Stephen King’s 1977 novel and the film directed by Stanley Kubrick and released in 1980.
To say the movie was a sad interpretation would be lenient. To say it failed in every aspect to satisfy any reader of the book would be accurate. While most have watched, read or at least heard of The Shining, for those who haven’t, it’s a psychological and physical horror and sticks out as one of the strongest instances of a film adaptation falling dramatically short of its source material.
In The Shining, the Torrance family — Wendy, Jack and their son, Danny — have moved into the Overlook Hotel located far up in the Rocky Mountains after Jack, an alcoholic struggling to remain sober, lost his prestigious job teaching at a private school. Jack is to serve as the caretaker of the Overlook during the winter season, when heavy snowfall isolates it from the rest of society. The family settles in with only themselves for company as Jack attempts to finish his play, cope with his anger issues and a desire to drink, all as his intrigue with the hotel's dark past continues to deepen. His wife, Wendy, contemplates her marriage, and Danny, their boy with unidentifiable, gifted psychic abilities, starts to experience increasingly terrifying encounters with things in the hotel. In the end (spoiler alert), Jack is driven by a force of the Overlook to try to murder his family, and though the ending differs from film to book, he’s the only one of them to die.
Altogether, there are two major discrepancies readers generally would agree made the movie largely disappointing. For starters, while most people associate the two creepy little twin girls, an elevator full of blood and the line “Danny’s not here, Mrs. Torrance” with The Shining, none of these details ever appear in the book. There are instead other equally — if not more — unsettling encounters with a general evil of the Overlook that make the book much more mysterious and unnerving. A breath on the back of the neck, sudden visions of blood splatter, premonitions of horrors to come — innumerable yet immaculate moments of uneasy fear that tie the book together. Kubrick’s decision to cut and replace these aspects of the horror with his own vision made the film all the more frustrating because it unnecessarily deviated from the book and made the horror arguably more bland.
The second discrepancy was the speed of character development and the undermining of the psychological horror. In the film, Jack acts normal until seemingly out of the blue he’s full-blown crazy, whereas in the book, King develops layer after layer of Jack’s thoughts to slowly associate the reader to the building chaos within. Some of these layers are so subtle you won’t even realize how critical they were until you look back, which makes the story very satisfying; everything can be explained if you look hard enough, and this really displays how intricately and beautifully written the novel is. The movie, however, throws this aspect of horror out the window and focuses on the end game: a crazy killer. By rushing this development, the movie as a whole becomes less coherent as you lose context for Jack’s descent into insanity.
All in all, after reading Stephen King’s The Shining, one is left in awe of the beautiful way he is able to paint the picture of a man slowly descending into madness; a slow trickle of mental unease and then insanity. The movie, however, cuts out so much of the book and relies predominantly on cheesy visual horror and jump scares, and leaves readers of the book with a continuous disappointment in the execution of the film.
For those who want a truly incredible and eerie read, King’s book is the way to go. While Kubrick's adaptation may not be a bad movie watched as a story of its own, it fell completely short of the effectiveness of King's writing, which is why you should be reading the book — to give the author and his characters the credit they deserve.