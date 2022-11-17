I’m an avid lover of horror, which of course means I’ve both watched and read The Shining — Stephen King’s 1977 novel and the film directed by Stanley Kubrick and released in 1980.

To say the movie was a sad interpretation would be lenient. To say it failed in every aspect to satisfy any reader of the book would be accurate. While most have watched, read or at least heard of The Shining, for those who haven’t, it’s a psychological and physical horror and sticks out as one of the strongest instances of a film adaptation falling dramatically short of its source material.

In The Shining, the Torrance family — Wendy, Jack and their son, Danny — have moved into the Overlook Hotel located far up in the Rocky Mountains after Jack, an alcoholic struggling to remain sober, lost his prestigious job teaching at a private school. Jack is to serve as the caretaker of the Overlook during the winter season, when heavy snowfall isolates it from the rest of society. The family settles in with only themselves for company as Jack attempts to finish his play, cope with his anger issues and a desire to drink, all as his intrigue with the hotel's dark past continues to deepen. His wife, Wendy, contemplates her marriage, and Danny, their boy with unidentifiable, gifted psychic abilities, starts to experience increasingly terrifying encounters with things in the hotel. In the end (spoiler alert), Jack is driven by a force of the Overlook to try to murder his family, and though the ending differs from film to book, he’s the only one of them to die.

Cora Thompson is a sophomore at The MASTERS Program. Contact them at cgthompsonsf@gmail.com.

