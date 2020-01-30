A question to all 18-year-olds: Are you voting? If so, why?
If you answered yes, perhaps the reason is that you are a proud, decent and responsible citizen of a democratic society. It is noble for you to think your personal intentions will save the country; good for you for believing in yourself and this system.
If you answered no, perhaps you have been convicted of a felony; perhaps you are an undocumented immigrant; or maybe you’re just chained by the idea of existential insignificance, convincing yourself “My vote doesn’t matter.” Maybe you are sickened by the illusive, corrupt tales of politics that have mirrored themselves since the beginning of time. Or maybe, just maybe, you are too lazy.
If you are an American citizen, you are granted the privilege to vote or choose not to vote. I say privilege, because if civil and political “rights” were rights, there would not be so much dispute and strife over who receives them: Women were not allowed to vote until 100 years ago; people of color long fought for their ballot, with some minority groups still struggling to access the polls; and queer communities weren’t even given the freedom to love until 2015, when gay marriage was legalized.
The case of compulsory voting, sanctioned in 27 countries according to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, raises a political and ethical paradox: Would mandatory voting encourage the established democracy or damage the freedom of citizens who are part of that democratic system? That’s for you to research and decide.
If you do vote, educate yourself on our system of government, the electoral process, the candidates. Explore your own beliefs and ethics.
As George Carlin says, “Garbage in, garbage out.” Don’t be garbage and vote for garbage, whomever that garbage on the ballot might be.
Another dead man furthers my point: Socrates did not want a miseducated public to vote for fear of an otherwise noble democracy becoming a demagoguery. He feared a charming tyrant would exploit the prejudices of the masses to further his own malicious plot.
Choosing not to vote deserves equal intention. If you don’t vote, make that decision with careful and intentioned reason. Ask yourself realistically if you truly care about voting. If you don’t, that’s fine, so long as you don’t vote. Nobody would want you at the ballots anyway, with your complacent attitude and lack of education. At the very least, if you are not voting out of laziness, stay home and spare your community and the nation the poison of your impulsive vote.
If your absence from the ballots stems from your ideologies, however, the more power to you. You may have studied and seen the ancient and modern spoils of democracy and decided to wash your hands from the hypothetical blood spilled of the country — blood spilled on account of the public, no less. Respect to all you quiet skeptics of democracy, those young and closeted communists and socialists, for choosing to exist in America and allowing us to strengthen our government with our skillful vote, standing for something in your silence.
Voting under a democracy should be a reverent and powerful feat to ultimately better the relationship between you and your government. If you do not want to vote, then I beg you not to; if you do, please be informed and cast your vote wisely.
Whatever you choose, hold fast to Uncle Sam’s scolding.
