“I’m starvin’, darlin’. Let me put my lips to something, let me wrap my teeth around the world,” sings Hozier on “Eat Your Young,” the title track of his new EP. The EP is composed of three songs, each demonstrating Hozier’s poetic storytelling and spine-chilling melodies. Eat Your Young was released March 17, which happens to be Hozier’s birthday, three years after his last album, Wasteland, Baby!

After three years, I found myself excited with Hozier’s return to music. As a longtime listener, I thought Eat Your Young was soul-stirring. At the end, I was wanting more and felt disappointed by the EP containing only three songs.

Hozier created the EP as an allusion to Dante’s Inferno, explaining the morality of sin and indulgence through Dante’s nine circles of hell. The singer-songwriter draws from mythology and religion, a characteristic evident in most of his work. For instance, “Eat Your Young” is a reference to Dante’s third circle of hell and examines gluttony, one of the seven deadly sins. Underneath the hum of strings, Hozier takes luxury in the idea of hunger and greed.

