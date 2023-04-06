“I’m starvin’, darlin’. Let me put my lips to something, let me wrap my teeth around the world,” sings Hozier on “Eat Your Young,” the title track of his new EP. The EP is composed of three songs, each demonstrating Hozier’s poetic storytelling and spine-chilling melodies. Eat Your Young was released March 17, which happens to be Hozier’s birthday, three years after his last album, Wasteland, Baby!
After three years, I found myself excited with Hozier’s return to music. As a longtime listener, I thought Eat Your Young was soul-stirring. At the end, I was wanting more and felt disappointed by the EP containing only three songs.
Hozier created the EP as an allusion to Dante’s Inferno, explaining the morality of sin and indulgence through Dante’s nine circles of hell. The singer-songwriter draws from mythology and religion, a characteristic evident in most of his work. For instance, “Eat Your Young” is a reference to Dante’s third circle of hell and examines gluttony, one of the seven deadly sins. Underneath the hum of strings, Hozier takes luxury in the idea of hunger and greed.
The instrumental outro is heavenly, sending the song into a never-ending loop. However, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Hozier says he wrote this as a “playful” song.
Hozier uses gluttonous lyricism throughout the EP, using phrases like “skinnin’ the children for a war drum,” and “putting food on the table selling bombs and guns.” These lyrics specifically note the greed behind war and consumerism.
The second song of Eat Your Young, “All Things End,” is a take on the journey of failing relationships. The melodic Sunday blues and gospel choir supports the comforting lyrics about saying goodbye to a relationship. The song expresses acceptance for the end, rather than anger. All things must come to an end, and yet we must go on with life. It’s a reassuring message for those going through heartbreak.
The EP finishes with “Through Me (The Flood),” a ballad to storytelling. The song highlights resilience after loss and death, specifically after the pandemic. In October, Hozier released his song “Swan Upon Leda” in response to the women’s justice protests in Iran and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This era of Hozier reflects on collective experiences through inspiring songwriting.
Eat Your Young is raw and hungry, something we can expect from his upcoming album Unreal Unearth, to be released this summer.