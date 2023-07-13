Pancakes on the Plaza Speak Out How likely are you to go to community events in Santa Fe like this, and why? Compiled By Abby Frey/Generation Next Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scarlett Lindeen, The May Center for Learning “Somewhat likely, as long as my acting group, the Upstart Crows, are here with me.” Genevieve Giron “Very likely, here I am! They’re fun and part of family traditions.” Alex Ortiz, with his two kids “Very likely, usually because we have a lot of fun.” Robert Urban “If it’s positive for the community, I will be there to support it 110%. But that’s what we need, more community issues and affairs to gather, so people can meet one another.” Renie Haiduk “I’m not a big crowd person. But have you ever seen it this busy on the Fourth of July? I guess you could say I wouldn’t miss it.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scarlett Lindeen, The May Center for Learning“Somewhat likely, as long as my acting group, the Upstart Crows, are here with me.”Genevieve Giron“Very likely, here I am! They’re fun and part of family traditions.”Alex Ortiz, and his two kids“Very likely, usually because we have a lot of fun.”Robert Urban“If it’s positive for the community, I will be there to support it 110%. But that’s what we need, more community issues and affairs to gather, so people can meet one another.”Renie Haiduk“I’m not a big crowd person. But have you ever seen it this busy on the Fourth of July? I guess you could say I wouldn’t miss it.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Sports Talk Fuego pitching takes a hit Ringside Seat He was a hotshot lawyer until he tore into judges Rescue Report Injured, ailing older dog finds care, home Tales of Tails In defense of idleness Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesPoor water lines in Southern New Mexico mountain town often leave it high and dryBomb scare closes part of downtown Santa FeGovernor launches weeklong trip out of stateSanta Fe ranks No. 2 on 'Travel + Leisure' list of top U.S. citiesDozens speak in favor of excise tax on sales of high-end homesSoaking in the beauty of the East Fork of the Jemez RiverChowing down: Lujan Grisham, Heinrich featured in 'Breaking Bread' seriesHe was a hotshot lawyer until he tore into judgesIFAM at the Railyard pulls in record revenueViolent threats made in a mental health crisis sideline Santa Fe's Alternative Response Unit Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.