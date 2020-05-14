It’s been said that one must spend at least 10,000 hours practicing a skill to be considered a master. If that’s the case, I’m pretty close to being a master of volleyball.
For most of my youth, I was certain I would play volleyball my entire life; however, as it goes with most teens, those plans changed.
I decided about a year and a half ago I didn’t want to spend a majority of my young adult life in a gym. Plus, I figured I’m too short to pursue a high-level college team. These conclusions changed my outlook on the rest of my life exponentially — but not in a bad way. Volleyball remained a huge part of my life, and I know it always will.
This is why when I started my last season of competitive club volleyball in the winter, I was excited to see how my 10-year career would end. (I am choosing not to play my senior year.) I had planned on a glorious end to the volleyball-centric chapter of my life. Instead, the pandemic has robbed me of that chance. Who would’ve known?
When I found out the rest of this season, which was set to end this month, was being canceled, I was in shock. Club volleyball had been my home away from home since second grade, and it was suddenly gone.
I was devastated and, frankly, still am.
Last year, my team was ranked among the state’s top five teams in our age group, and the plan for this season was to be even better. Not even halfway through the 2020 season, however, it was over.
Of course, the virus has taken an incalculable toll on our world, and in the bigger picture, volleyball seems meaningless. But for me, it’s more than a sport.
A normal day suddenly changed from school, friends, homework and volleyball practice to, well, none of that. My world and so many others’ have been torn out from underneath us, as we’re stuck at home. During a normal “bad day,” volleyball was my escape. Now, in what seems like a never-ending stream of bad days, I can’t find that same solace volleyball gave me.
As tragic as the conclusion to my club volleyball career has been, I will always credit it for creating the person I am today. My teammates, coaches, parents, opponents and the incredible (and not so incredible) places I’ve traveled have all molded me into the young woman I have become. I want to thank club volleyball for giving me so much more than just a sport to play and giving me a place to succeed and grow.
The many years I’ve spent at the volleyball net will never be forgotten and neither will the way it culminated into unexpected heartbreak.
Thank you, volleyball. I’m sorry it ended this way.
