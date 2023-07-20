Just a few episodes into the second season of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, I can wholeheartedly say I’m disappointed. It was mostly the same cast from the original 1998 series, with similar quirky scenarios that expanded to different demographics. But it just doesn’t hit the spot like the old series did. The reboot tries to include everything the original Sex and the City fell short of — like its lack of diversity — and jammed it down viewers’ throats by relying on regressive stereotypes and “hot takes” about queer communities and communities of color.
And Just Like That writers believed adding Band-Aid diversity would open the show to new generations, but its negative portrayal of diversity instead alienates new and younger viewers. The disappointment of the series got me thinking about just how many reboots, spinoffs and live-action remakes have come out in the past decade or so. From critically acclaimed and popular reboots like Top Gun: Maverick (2022) to universally hated spinoffs like Gossip Girl (2021), reboots have become increasingly popular in the entertainment we consume. The result is a less colorful media landscape that pushes even more money into Hollywood.
It’s debatable as to when reboots became so popular. One could argue they blew up in the 2010s, but reusing stories has been common since the beginning of the film industry. Iconic movies like Gone with the Wind and Dracula were all adaptations of classic literature. The 1995 movie Clueless was an adaptation of the early 19th century Jane Austen novel Emma. While we like to think there was a golden age of film with completely original ideas, many stories have been loosely adapted from literature and history.
The perfect reboot comprises just the right amount of nostalgia, as well as something new. If a reboot has nothing new or interesting to it, fan bases will be disappointed. For example, Disney’s live-action remakes of animated films receive criticism for copying their respective source materials to the tee. For example, the live-action remake of Pinocchio “never does enough to justify its own existence, failing to improve on the tremendous 1940 animation in any meaningful way,” according to one reviewer for British magazine Radio Times. This balance between familiarity and freshness is difficult to procure, and often either older fans are disappointed or newer fans feel alienated from the franchise.
On the face of it, a reboot should be a good thing. It’s a fun revival of the same show or movie you loved when you were younger, with some pop-ins from the original cast that also give opportunities for newer actors to break into the industry. And it’s important to remember that Hollywood cannot please everyone. At the end of the day, most movies are made for the masses and not die-hard fans.
But why does Hollywood keep making reboots? Money.
Reboots are a safe bet for actors, production companies and producers. The nostalgia is easy to capitalize on. In contrast, the script for the wildly popular Netflix series Squid Game was originally written in 2009 but was rejected for 10 years by studios. New ideas are risky, while familiar characters and plotlines viewers already love are safe. Reboots have name recognition and are almost guaranteed to yield a profit. All press is good press, and there’s going to be discourse between new supporters, old fans and adversaries. These productions succeed because they already have an audience willing to talk about the film, regardless of its quality. Even if fans read and know a movie is going to be bad, the nostalgia has them so desperately wanting the reboot to be good.
When movie companies invest in reboots rather than new ideas, the already underappreciated entertainment screenwriters get fewer opportunities to show their work. And while executives might profit from placing reboots on streaming services, those platforms bring in very little money for writers and actors trying to make a living off of residuals, as demonstrated by both the ongoing Writers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes. Relying on old material ignores the efforts and creativity brought by screenwriters and other artists, and allows more opportunities for productions to rely on artificial intelligence instead of real creators — another concern of strikers seeking job security and liveable wages.
Copyright and intellectual property are also a big reason why reboots are so common. It’s much cheaper and easier to purchase and use the copyright and intellectual property of something that already exists rather than file for something new. Therefore, it’s much easier and less risky to have base material for writers to use than pick up a writer’s original screenplay.
Production budgets and intellectual property aside, films and entertainment media have gone through massive changes, with streaming services becoming more and more popular. There’s no room for middle-budget media anymore. Movies that have smaller budgets often get released onto streaming services and are forgotten. When middle-budget films get theatrical releases, it’s seen as a gamble — especially since streaming services started dominating the industry due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.
A movie considered to be mid-budget, Knives Out, a 2019 murder mystery film, had its 2022 sequel, Knives Out: Glass Onion released by Netflix. Looking at recent titles, it seems shows and movies either have minuscule budgets in the $10 million-$20 million range (considered peanuts in entertainment) that are released on streaming services, or massive allocations of $100 million that are given big theatrical releases. There’s little in between those two categories. Because there’s so much content available on streaming services, buying physical copies of movies is impractical. Even buying movies on websites like Amazon Prime and YouTube is uncommon. The truth is content will eventually get recycled and put onto multiple streaming services. Viewers know this.
At the end of the day, even as the industry claims to want to foster a sense of nostalgia and introduce younger audiences to media from the past, there’s something else behind Hollywood’s reboot cycle.
Maybe Arizona State University film professor Greg Bernstein said it best: “Hollywood is only interested in one thing, and that’s money. They don’t do something out of a wistful sense of nostalgia,” he said in an interview with State Press. “They’re like any other business — in it for the revenue.”