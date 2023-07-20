Just a few episodes into the second season of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, I can wholeheartedly say I’m disappointed. It was mostly the same cast from the original 1998 series, with similar quirky scenarios that expanded to different demographics. But it just doesn’t hit the spot like the old series did. The reboot tries to include everything the original Sex and the City fell short of — like its lack of diversity — and jammed it down viewers’ throats by relying on regressive stereotypes and “hot takes” about queer communities and communities of color.

And Just Like That writers believed adding Band-Aid diversity would open the show to new generations, but its negative portrayal of diversity instead alienates new and younger viewers. The disappointment of the series got me thinking about just how many reboots, spinoffs and live-action remakes have come out in the past decade or so. From critically acclaimed and popular reboots like Top Gun: Maverick (2022) to universally hated spinoffs like Gossip Girl (2021), reboots have become increasingly popular in the entertainment we consume. The result is a less colorful media landscape that pushes even more money into Hollywood.

It’s debatable as to when reboots became so popular. One could argue they blew up in the 2010s, but reusing stories has been common since the beginning of the film industry. Iconic movies like Gone with the Wind and Dracula were all adaptations of classic literature. The 1995 movie Clueless was an adaptation of the early 19th century Jane Austen novel Emma. While we like to think there was a golden age of film with completely original ideas, many stories have been loosely adapted from literature and history.

Moksh Bhakta will be a junior at Mandela International Magnet School. Contact him at moksh.bhakta@mandelainternationalschool.us.

