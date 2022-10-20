In elementary school, I remember, awards were given out at the end of the year to every student. Printed on card stock with gaudy hot air balloons and stars, end-of-year awards gave us a feeling of accomplishment, whether it be for “responsibility,” “effort,” “kindness” or — most topically — “perfect attendance.”
Even in elementary school, attendance awards were only given to a few students. There are reasons that extend beyond adolescents outgrowing colorful certificates, however, that these awards are often not given out at all in high school.
The average chronic absentee rate, defined by the New Mexico Public Education Department as “missing 10 percent or more of school days due to absence for any reason,” was a staggering 40 percent statewide during the 2021-22 school year. While there are initiatives such as the state’s 2019 Attendance for Success Act that aim to improve rates and identify “root causes” of absences and keep kids in schools, it seems as if the most commonly referenced reasons for teens being absent are doctors appointments or the outdated trope seen in movies where a lackadaisical high-schooler plays hooky by blushing their cheeks and heating a thermometer over a light bulb to appear sick.
What is actually occurring now are deeper issues within our communities. Instead of faking sickness, students and faculty are often instead becoming ill with COVID-19 or dealing with mental illness without structural support. Although the presence of these factors is nothing new, when it comes to mental illness especially, there is little normalization of missing school because of it. The common analogy given to express the importance of acknowledging and aiding mental sickness is comparing it to a broken leg: If a student breaks their leg, they wouldn’t be told to “walk it off,” so when their emotions are “broken,” they shouldn’t simply walk it off, either, perhaps meaning mental illness should be as much of a reason for a school absence as a physical injury would be. And while the state’s new attendance data rules under the Attendance for Success Act count all absences, excused or otherwise, toward the chronic absence rate, the broken leg analogy needs to be taken into account by school administrators and state leaders.
This raises the topic of mental health days. A day off in our generation that fosters mental preservation can be newly characterized as a “mental health day.” They manifest in a variety of forms — from watching TV, to taking a drive, to meditating, to catching up on homework — all occasional necessities ultimately allowing students to return to school more engaged and competent.
According to online mental health publication VeryWell Mind, just 12 states have laws allowing for student mental health days to count as excused absences, and New Mexico isn’t one of them. While other reasons like college visits, medical appointments and weather delays are taken seriously, the lack of legally protected mental health days implies they are not valid enough to be marked as excused. This leaves parents and guardians to excuse students for such causes, a luxury only few have.
However, the issue here may lie deeper than a lack of mental health days. According to a 2022 state of mental health ranking from Mental Health America, New Mexico ranked 47th out of 50 states plus the District of Columbia for prevalence of mental illness among youth and access to services.
This suggests mental health absences in school are a structural, communal problem of access and support, and that missing school to preserve mental wellness is one of the only concrete, supportive, self-led options available due to lack of systematic support (aside from the few exceptions where students take time off in an unstructured way and engage in behaviors that do not support their wellness).
Ultimately, with lack of large-scale mental health support systems for teens, mental illness absences should be valued as much as others. This being said, not every student has the ability to take mental health days or remove school from the picture even momentarily. Because of this, in-school support systems for mental health are needed as well, as districts across the U.S. struggle to hire and retain school psychologists and counselors.
At the end of the day, normalization of self-preservation is a first step we can take to lower mental illness rates and absences in the long run, even if that means short-term missing of school. Don’t let elementary school certificates take precedence over the hardships that come with maturing.