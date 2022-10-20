In elementary school, I remember, awards were given out at the end of the year to every student. Printed on card stock with gaudy hot air balloons and stars, end-of-year awards gave us a feeling of accomplishment, whether it be for “responsibility,” “effort,” “kindness” or — most topically — “perfect attendance.”

Even in elementary school, attendance awards were only given to a few students. There are reasons that extend beyond adolescents outgrowing colorful certificates, however, that these awards are often not given out at all in high school.

The average chronic absentee rate, defined by the New Mexico Public Education Department as “missing 10 percent or more of school days due to absence for any reason,” was a staggering 40 percent statewide during the 2021-22 school year. While there are initiatives such as the state’s 2019 Attendance for Success Act that aim to improve rates and identify “root causes” of absences and keep kids in schools, it seems as if the most commonly referenced reasons for teens being absent are doctors appointments or the outdated trope seen in movies where a lackadaisical high-schooler plays hooky by blushing their cheeks and heating a thermometer over a light bulb to appear sick.

Maia Hillock-Katz is a junior at New Mexico School for the Arts. Contact her at maiajoycehk@gmail.com.

