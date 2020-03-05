In the past five years, I’ve been a Dragon, a Horseman and a Demon.
Each school — Monte del Sol Charter, St. Michael’s High and Santa Fe High — has a different mindset when it comes to sports and extracurricular activities. Although I only attended Monte del Sol and St. Mike’s for one year each, it was more than enough time to learn each school’s approach to after-school activities.
When I was a student at Monte del Sol in seventh grade, its “gym” doubled as its lunchroom cafeteria and theater stage. And it was carpeted! It’s a small school, so it’s not particularly surprising this is the case. However, as a result, sports were not a high priority in the school’s culture and rarely did any sports team find success when I was a student.
In recent years, Monte del Sol’s soccer team has come close to winning the state championship a handful of times, so it seems there’s been a shift since I left. However, when I was there, they didn’t have a middle school volleyball team for me to play on, and people rarely attended sporting events. They did however, have some of the most interesting academic clubs I’ve ever encountered, such as Shakespeare Club, Video Gaming Club and Amtgard, a fake combat club with foam weapons.
Transitioning from Monte del Sol to St. Michael’s for my eighth grade year was total culture shock. Coming from a school that hardly talked about sports to one that idolized its athletes was mind-boggling to me. I was able to play on the high school’s C volleyball team my first year, and I even went to a football game! To this day, I’ve never seen more school spirit than at St. Michael’s. The Horsemen love their sports teams, and they love to win.
Santa Fe High, where I’ve been a student for the past three years, is a mixing pot of people and extracurricular interests. With over 1,500 students, there are many sports and clubs to try. The opportunities are endless, from ROTC to football to Model United Nations. I have had a taste of the school’s options, including playing on its varsity volleyball team and participating in theater, model legislation, and speech and debate. I love Santa Fe High, and while our basketball games bring out many dedicated fans, our mock trial team is also revered when it competes in the state championships.
Every school is different and, inevitably, so is each’s extracurricular culture. Academics is extremely important to the growth of a well-rounded student, but clubs, sports and other activities are also a huge piece of the foundation to becoming a mature and intelligent individual. Santa Fe High just happens to be the best fit for me.
Ivy St. Clair is a junior at Santa Fe High. You can reach her at ivy.ian.st.clair@gmail.com.
