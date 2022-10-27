Halloween around Santa Fe: What a treat

A teen enjoys Halloween on his skateboard while trick or treating in the South Capitol neighborhood in 2016.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

For my first Halloween, at 2 weeks old, my parents dressed me as a cow in a onesie I was likely wearing against my will. From there, it was a slew of costumes: Tinker Bell, Dora the Explorer, Princess Leia, etc. until I was 10. Even though I had spent the past years excited for the holiday, I decided I had grown out of Halloween.

Through the years, I have watched my peers and myself pivot away from, and back to, Halloween, my favorite holiday. When I was 10, celebrating by asking for candy and playing dress-up felt like embarrassing relics of early childhood, not something you’re meant to carry into your teenage years. Now that I’m a senior in high school, I’m glad to see it as a holiday anyone can celebrate.

Even when I felt like I was “too mature” to enjoy Halloween as a preteen, I still loved it. When I was 12, I made a 1,000 paper cranes costume, inspired by the Japanese legend about luck. But I didn’t wear it because I felt I was more mature than — and definitely not jealous of — the friends who went trick-or-treating without me. When I finally wore it to school the following year, the costume proved really popular, mostly with teachers and older students.

Emma Meyers is a senior at Santa Fe Prep. Contact her at emmawritingacc@gmail.com

