For my first Halloween, at 2 weeks old, my parents dressed me as a cow in a onesie I was likely wearing against my will. From there, it was a slew of costumes: Tinker Bell, Dora the Explorer, Princess Leia, etc. until I was 10. Even though I had spent the past years excited for the holiday, I decided I had grown out of Halloween.
Through the years, I have watched my peers and myself pivot away from, and back to, Halloween, my favorite holiday. When I was 10, celebrating by asking for candy and playing dress-up felt like embarrassing relics of early childhood, not something you’re meant to carry into your teenage years. Now that I’m a senior in high school, I’m glad to see it as a holiday anyone can celebrate.
Even when I felt like I was “too mature” to enjoy Halloween as a preteen, I still loved it. When I was 12, I made a 1,000 paper cranes costume, inspired by the Japanese legend about luck. But I didn’t wear it because I felt I was more mature than — and definitely not jealous of — the friends who went trick-or-treating without me. When I finally wore it to school the following year, the costume proved really popular, mostly with teachers and older students.
I remember while wearing that costume to a school carnival, I saw how the number of kids who dressed up dwindled as the grade levels got higher. But I also noticed there was a spike in participation among high school upperclassmen, and it gave me hope I could grow back into my favorite holiday.
Working at a haunted house at 14 finally brought me back to celebrating Halloween. I didn’t apply for the job because of a desire to work in the Halloween industry. At 14, I really wanted a professional acting gig, and this was the closest I got.
But it meant I got to be covered in liquid latex gore and shuffle after patrons, whose screams were more adrenaline-filled delight than terror. My friends and classmates came to visit me, and their rhetoric changed from feeling like we were too old for anything but casually watching horror movies, to wanting to work with me the next year. I no longer felt childish for enjoying a night of dress-up.
It wasn’t because everyone was so scared of my nearly green skin that they covered their fear with overparticipation. We were growing out of the need to put down the things we enjoyed in order to seem mature.
It is a little disheartening when older kids go with full-on bloody and terrifying costumes to go trick-or-treating and ruin the night for all the little kids they scare. But if you do something that isn’t actively ruining it for everyone else, there’s no reason not to enjoy the holiday.
Halloween in high school tends to take on a new meaning, often expressed with revealing clothes and alcohol use. And though it’s less childlike, it’s still strikingly similar to the version of Halloween everyone grew up enjoying: Teens dress how they want and indulge in something they probably wouldn’t any other day of the year.
I wish I had spent less time thinking I was too mature for things I enjoyed, and part of me mourns the years of Halloween I missed. Adults often tell high schoolers, “Oh, you won’t be embarrassed by that when you’re older.”
For a lot of people, I think Halloween is one of the first areas where that feeling of embarrassment starts to sink in, albeit much earlier. But it’s not juvenile to let yourself be happy. There’s a difference between what might be childish, which in this situation is dressing up, and immature, which is making fun of someone.