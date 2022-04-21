We’ve always known just how vital trees are, as they provide oxygen and shelter, stabilize the soil and store carbon across the globe. Despite this, Time magazine estimates rapid industrialization has caused about 15 million trees to be cut down each year worldwide.
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed at the annual losses, but on Earth Day, there is always room for hope and change, as many people and governments have taken action against deforestation. In Indonesia, for example, a new policy helps bring environmental hope with a unique spin on reforestation.
Second to Brazil in its level of biodiversity, Indonesia contains a rich tropical climate that is quickly being cut down. Indonesia is the largest exporter of tropical timber used in construction, making it the largest economy in Southeast Asia, according to the World Bank.
Because of the country’s fast-growing economy, forests have suffered the consequences. According to Mongabay News, Indonesia has already lost 285,305 acres of forest — a stretch roughly the size of Los Angeles — in 2020 alone.
The country is now suffering several environmental issues, with deforestation at the top of the list.
Localities in Indonesia have taken charge in recent years by implementing a new policy to combat deforestation; for couples to be granted a marriage license, they must first plant trees or donate saplings to reforestation programs. The amount of trees planted varies across the region, but there is a minimum of two to 10 trees required per couple. The policy inspires a community approach to tackling deforestation.
It’s estimated the Indonesian city of Medan will get 2,000 new trees each month, according to BBC News. And in the Ploso village, East Java province, couples must plant 10 fruit trees alongside village roads. The village head hopes the trees will help the village withstand drought.
“My big hope is that every married couple-to-be becomes an agent of change so that what is planted now will be reaped by their children and grandchildren,” village chief Agus Cahyono said following the passage of the local policy.
For some couples, tree planting has become a part of the wedding ceremony. Through marriage, couples create a symbol of their lasting connection. The policy has had a dramatic effect on the people and hopefully the climate.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has high hopes for the policy. According to social media news organization NowThis News, he has an ambitious goal of using policies like this to reforest 26.2 million acres of land by 2050.
How can we incorporate this policy all over the world?
In the U.S., around 3.7 million students graduate high school each year. And about another 4 million students are expected to graduate college each year. If each student were required to plant one tree to walk across the graduation stage, more than 8 million trees would be planted every year. Tree planting should be a norm for occasions such as promotions or graduation. It should be a symbol of taking a new step in life.
By planting trees, not only can we help put an end to deforestation, we can also reduce carbon emissions and the amount of carbon taken in by the ocean. It all starts with a tree. I believe this policy is a step in the right direction, but it alone only acts to cure a symptom of the disease. The disease itself is what we should be worrying about. We need to implement this policy on a global scale, alongside combating the need for so much wood extraction.