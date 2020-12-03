Every generation inherits certain traits from the one before them, while simultaneously trying to break the status quo and carve a new path forward. People of every era enter the world determined to make it a better place and leave behind a legacy. In the mix, they inevitably become their own typecasts, for better and for worse.
Some of the most stereotyped generational groups alive today are Generation Z, millennials and boomers. Here's how we perceive them and Gen X:
Gen Z
By Benn Timm
Perhaps the most obvious thing that sets Generation Z apart is our strange collective sense of humor. For people born during any other time period, our jokes and niche vocabulary are difficult to understand. To be honest, our humor is so outlandish that even we sometimes don't get it ourselves. But that's part of the fun.
We find amusement in seemingly silly things, like "Bjørng," which describes a Swedish spring, or the statement “tHE CheESE STiCK HATH AwaKENed." (Yes, that is written with a weird combo of upper- and lowercase letters.) It doesn't take much to amuse us. The surreal nature of our jokes has become so specific and removed from societal context that it is only recognizable by one generation: us. The fact that Gen Z kids anywhere can universally share inside jokes is pretty special.
The internet has been a vehicle for creating Gen Z culture. We use it as a tool for socializing and developing ideas, ranging from political thoughts to silly trends on TikTok, Twitch and Reddit. For example, memes, a niche form of digital communication that place text over graphics, are largely misunderstood by the rest of society but have become our preferred platform for spreading jokes. They speak to the fact that Gen Z humor is often abstract, relying on distorted and absurd visuals to communicate a joke.
Gaming is an omnipresent aspect of Gen Z’s culture and has helped form diverse communities and global connections through online interactions. Gen Z similarly uses the internet to spread big-picture ideas we feel are pertinent to our generation — climate change and racial inequality, for example — which has inspired national, even global, movements in relatively little time.
In these ways, I think Gen Z has pioneered internet culture beyond the understanding of those who are older, much to their consternation. It's made us become the most connected of any generation.
More important than our jokes and use of technology, however, is the way we carry ourselves. We are open-minded, compassionate and not as easily swayed by socio-political influence as older generations. Given our access to information, we are arguably more aware and in tune with issues happening in the world, which has pushed us to be more progressive and empathetic toward those different than us.
There's a longstanding myth that tells young people they aren't old enough to understand complex issues, or that their voice doesn't matter. Gen Z knows differently. We aren't afraid to speak our minds and call out injustices because we believe in a better world. And we want to be a part of making real change. Like a new homeowner removing an old, moldy carpet, Gen Z is on track to give the world a makeover; we're ready for a revolution!
Millennials
By Ivy St. Clair
Gen Z may be poked fun at and judged for our technologically dependent upbringing, but the generation preceding ours endures even more targeted laughs and playful attacks. Millennials have grown into their name, becoming the epitome of a laughably hipster-esque and new-aged lifestyle.
A love for knitwear, coffee shop addictions and an obsession with digitalization are just some of the stereotypes of the millennial crowd. Some other not-so-likeable traits affiliated with millennials include a lack of work ethic and a heavy reliance on superficial means.
My 35-year-old brother, Vaughn, is a millennial archetype. From his love of scarves to his constantly fluctuating employment status, he fits the mold well. He has a bachelor's degree in musical theater and tends to move cross-country every three to four years, which provokes all kinds of free-spirit millennial jabs from my family.
But Vaughn is one of the most motivated people I know — something I think can be said for most millennials. I think the reason they are criticized by older generations is not because they lack motivation but because they have a different way of pursuing careers, finding purpose and managing their lives. They are actually far more adept than they're given credit for.
It's been said that millennials are the most ethnically diverse and well educated generation thus far. They can be largely credited with our society’s growing diversity and acceptance of technological development. Huge strides have been made in the digital world, and millennials have been the primary test-bunnies for these advancements.
In many ways, millennials are the blueprint for the new era of modern society. They rejected suffocating molds handed down by their parents and demanded something more. Their "unconventional" life choices are helping pave the way for boundless creativity and dreaming big.
When looking deeper than the stereotypes and jokes, I find millennials to be an inspiration to Generation Z. They have taught us that there is more to life than work and money, and that to be successful, you do not need to sacrifice your happiness.
Gen X
By Emma Meyers
Gen X doesn't receive the same kind of shade that boomers or millennials do. Instead, they kind of fly behind the radar. Still, there are some lighthearted stereotypes that usually hold true:
Awkward Facebook accounts.
Haven't heard of any songs written after 1999.
Force you to greet people you haven't spoken to in years, just because you pass them in a Target shopping aisle. (On the topic of Target, they are big-time Target shoppers — especially during the annual Pride sale; they love those 'ALLY' shirts.)
For the most part, Gen Xers think Gen Z kids are pretty cool, but they don't like millennials.
Can't stay awake while watching movies, despite being big fans of Netflix. The show Big Mouth is a favorite, although they probably won't admit it.
Think they are photographers because they know how to use the camera on an iPhone.
Dangle their masks in their cars like they're a pair of fuzzy dice.
Boomers
By Emma Meyers
My grandparents had a large role in raising me, and while I love them dearly, this commentary is mostly based on traits I saw in them, their friends and run-ins with the occasional "Karen." (If you don't know, since going viral on a meme, the name Karen has become a derogatory term used to describe an entitled white woman.)
Most boomers — those born between 1946 and 1964 — are on the frugal side, except when giving their grandkids' money. If you dig a little deeper, it makes sense. They grew up with depression-era parents, and many of them were raised in the thick of poverty. Now, at the latest stage of their lives, many continue to struggle to work jobs and pay bills.
With pressure from their own parents to make money and help rebuild America's economy, many boomers have put a large emphasis on careers. Some even define themselves by their work — something that millennials and Gen Zers try hard to avoid. We want to believe there is more to life.
Unfortunately, this different approach to life causes conflict. I personally feel like they're trying to live vicariously through us, pressuring us to "look good" and excel in school. Perhaps what's most bothersome is their tone; it comes across as pretentious — like they think they're better than everyone else.
It's true they have calligraphy-style handwriting and exceptional knitting skills with bamboo needles and pastel yarn, but they also have weaknesses. For one, many boomers are bad drivers. (At least they'll never text and drive, because most use voice text.)
They also seem to struggle with empathy toward people who lack the same privileges they have. When it comes to important political and social justice issues, they like to say things were different back in their day, as if the fact that something was acceptable in the ’50s means it was morally right. No, Grandma.
Still, there are things I admire in boomers. They emphasize the importance of family and appreciate simpler things in life. They'll almost always drive out of the way to bring you to the movies or buy you dinner. Oh, and they make fantastic French toast!
During social distancing and pandemic-related isolation, this generation has been the most active in scheduling family phone calls and checking in on their friends. They have remained stable and optimistic at times when the world feels like it's falling apart, and that encouragement invokes hope.
Boomers' life experiences have given them wisdom that they pass on to younger generations. Thanks to them, life is easier for us to navigate. Thanks to them, I believe things will be OK.
