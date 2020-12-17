Screen Shot 2020-12-17 at 12.38.40 AM.png

There are plenty of cliché Christmas playlists out there. If you're looking for a more off-the-beaten-path list of tunes to listen to this winter season — some of which have absolutely nothing to do with the holidays — search no further. Here are some of the hot-cocoa-sipping and snow-day-snuggling songs we're listening to:

1. “Just Like Christmas” by Low

2. “The Blizzard” by Camera Obscura

3. “Little Green Bag” by George Baker Selection

4. “You Never Can Tell” by Chuck Berry

5. “Glittery” by Kacey Musgraves, featuring Troye Sivan

6. “Snowman” by Sia

7. “Carol of the Bells” by Lindsey Stirling

8. “Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano

9. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Frank Sinatra 

10. “Don't Believe In Christmas” by Pearl Jam

11. “Christmas in the Room” by Sufjan Stevens

12. “Weather” by Novo Amor 

13. “Lights On” by Tyler, The Creator, featuring Ryan Beatty and Santigold

14. “Blue Christmas” by Elvis Presley 

15. “Sleigh Ride” by The Ronettes 

16. “El Burrito de Belén” by La Rondallita

17. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Phoebe Bridgers

