There are plenty of cliché Christmas playlists out there. If you're looking for a more off-the-beaten-path list of tunes to listen to this winter season — some of which have absolutely nothing to do with the holidays — search no further. Here are some of the hot-cocoa-sipping and snow-day-snuggling songs we're listening to:
1. “Just Like Christmas” by Low
2. “The Blizzard” by Camera Obscura
3. “Little Green Bag” by George Baker Selection
4. “You Never Can Tell” by Chuck Berry
5. “Glittery” by Kacey Musgraves, featuring Troye Sivan
6. “Snowman” by Sia
7. “Carol of the Bells” by Lindsey Stirling
8. “Feliz Navidad” by José Feliciano
9. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Frank Sinatra
10. “Don't Believe In Christmas” by Pearl Jam
11. “Christmas in the Room” by Sufjan Stevens
12. “Weather” by Novo Amor
13. “Lights On” by Tyler, The Creator, featuring Ryan Beatty and Santigold
14. “Blue Christmas” by Elvis Presley
15. “Sleigh Ride” by The Ronettes
16. “El Burrito de Belén” by La Rondallita
17. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Phoebe Bridgers
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.