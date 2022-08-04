Like most members of Generation Z, I find myself scrolling through endless videos on my phone throughout the day. Whether on YouTube or TikTok, most content gets a quick exhale from my nostrils, sometimes a chuckle, and on occasions, I think something is so funny I find someone to show it to.

To this day, my parents, early millennials, haven’t found anything I’ve shown them as funny as I’ve found it. I don’t even want to mention my grandparents, who just give a forced laugh or don’t even react at all. But then again, the jokes my parents make don’t fly with their five kids either.

The memes popular among today’s younger adults and teens don’t consist of anything particularly funny. Instead, jokes are punctuated by absurdity and dark humor that sheds light on difficult situations.

Malak Rashid is a rising junior at Monte del Sol Charter School. Contact her at mrash@montedelsol.org

