Despite the issues of the pandemic, the ski season is still going and is a convenient way to get out of the house and do something fun. The Santa Fe ski area has 1,800 daily spots available to reserve online. With a growing 50-inch base and adequate coverage over most terrain, there’s plenty of opportunities for people of all skill levels to enjoy the sport.
Here are Generation Next’s tips for teens to maximize their ski day:
Coordinate with friends
First, make a game plan for you and your friends. While you may not be able to drive up or ride the lift together, it is still possible to go down the slopes together. Pick the ski runs ahead of time in order to be able to find one another and have more fun navigating the mountain.
Book a reservation online
Next, be aware that a reservation needs to be made for skiing, there are no walk-up lift ticket purchases. Equipment rentals are still available, but these also need to be reserved in most instances.
Pack a snack
It’s easy to work up an appetite in winter sports. There is food available in Taos and Santa Fe, so if you forget to pack a sandwich or a vacuum flask with soup, there are alternatives, just be sure to bring your wallet.
Mask up
Lastly, masks will get wet and frozen under heavy exercise in the cold, so bring a few extra to prevent an unpleasant experience. Do not get scolded by ski patrol for not wearing one, It’s rude to everyone else as well.
