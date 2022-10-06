English teachers rejoice! Anthony Doerr’s 2014 novel, All the Light We Cannot See, is the quintessential war novel. History buffs might also enjoy stepping into the Battle of Saint-Malo, which took place between Allied and German soldiers during World War II.

The novel is much more than a stellar wartime read, combining survival and endurance while exploring the juxtaposed perspectives of our protagonists on opposite sides of the war. The novel methodically allures its readers with a hefty page count and a slow-at-first, then immensely intriguing plot. Its lessons still hold meaning in these uncertain times, as the characters show resilience no matter their physical or upbringing inequities. Going into this book with an open mind and ready highlighters will ease any reader into the novel’s pace.

Based in World War II Europe, we meet Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl, and Werner Pfennig, a German orphan. The novel is the depiction of their experiences before and during the height of World War II, Marie-Laure living in Paris with her father and Werner living with his sister in an orphanage in Zollverein, Germany, under the watch of motherly Frau Elena.

Josué Solís is a sophomore at Capital High School. Contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.

