English teachers rejoice! Anthony Doerr’s 2014 novel, All the Light We Cannot See, is the quintessential war novel. History buffs might also enjoy stepping into the Battle of Saint-Malo, which took place between Allied and German soldiers during World War II.
The novel is much more than a stellar wartime read, combining survival and endurance while exploring the juxtaposed perspectives of our protagonists on opposite sides of the war. The novel methodically allures its readers with a hefty page count and a slow-at-first, then immensely intriguing plot. Its lessons still hold meaning in these uncertain times, as the characters show resilience no matter their physical or upbringing inequities. Going into this book with an open mind and ready highlighters will ease any reader into the novel’s pace.
Based in World War II Europe, we meet Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl, and Werner Pfennig, a German orphan. The novel is the depiction of their experiences before and during the height of World War II, Marie-Laure living in Paris with her father and Werner living with his sister in an orphanage in Zollverein, Germany, under the watch of motherly Frau Elena.
Werner has a particular knack for tinkering with radios and gadgets, and his character explores the biological and sociological debate of nurture vs. nature when he is sent to a Nazi academy to train for the war and eventually develop technologies to help the Germans. He is more than happy to have his room and board covered, and to avoid working for the coal mine in his hometown. However, Werner is still somewhat conscious of the harsh treatment of his peers and the moral wrongness of his setting, even experiencing the loss of a friend during his time at the academy.
Marie-Laure however, lives with her father — a museum locksmith — in the heart of Paris until the German occupation when her father is entrusted with the Sea of Flames diamond — said to guard its keeper but off all those around them — and they travel to the French port city of Saint-Malo.
Marie-Laure leaves a braille copy of Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days in Paris, her first of his novels as we come to find out later and a detail that becomes her most poignant reminder of home — a sentimental detail with a weighing significance to her. Once in Saint-Malo, Marie-Laure and her father head to the house of Marie-Laure’s peculiar great uncle, Etienne. There they are met by Madame Manec, the maid and Etienne’s unofficial caretaker. Madame Manec takes a liking to Marie as does Etienne, when he comes out from his room.
Eventually our protagonists meet, in a rather strange but perfect manner; Werner escaping from a collapsed building after hearing Marie-Laure’s radio broadcast, and Marie-Laure hiding from a malignant figure trying to find the Sea of Flames in Etiene’s secret attic. The pair eat peaches, just as Marie-Laure had on her first day in Saint-Malo.
An intriguing aspect of this novel, without going into detail, is the rather perfect closure all of its main characters receive.
This novel won a Pulitzer Prize for a reason — readers just have to read to find out. Having read this for an Honors English class, I’ll spare potential readers some analysis, but All the Light We Cannot See is not an average novel: It’s time jumps, sensory language, well-researched writing and its highly developed characters cement this work as a modern classic. There are few novels that have accomplished what this novel has, both in the awards it has received and in the writing that evokes a huge range of emotions. That’s all I can say, though; it would be unjust to reveal the secrets that lie within all the light we cannot see.