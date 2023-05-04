Festivalgoers attend the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club last month in Indio, Calif. A highly anticipated performance by Frank Ocean was cut short, and then the singer-songwriter canceled his second appearance.
Frank Ocean performs on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2013. Ocean hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Blond. His appearance at Coachella was his first live performance since 2017.
Amy Harris/Invision via The Associated Press
This year’s Coachella Valley Music Arts Festival, which took place in April, represented a return to the stage for acclaimed hip-hop artist Frank Ocean. While other A-list headliners included Bad Bunny and Blackpink, Frank Ocean was especially appealing to festivalgoers due to the singer-songwriter’s six-year hiatus from music and performing. Secrecy characterizes Ocean’s music and overall feel, but the lack of answers surrounding Ocean’s closing Coachella set were less than grandiose.
I love Ocean’s music. His hard-hitting lyrics and artistically expressive production, which blends hip-hop, pop and R&B, are main points for many listeners. From the 10-minute-long “Pyramids” off his 2012 album Channel Orange to fan favorite “White Ferrari” off 2016 release Blond, Ocean’s music — which explores droughts of love, the ups and downs of being alone, and trauma — resonates with many of Gen Z and an expansive range of people from all walks of life.
Many fans flocked to the California desert in April for a chance to hear their favorite artist return to the stage after his last show in 2017, but their expectations were not met.
For starters, a livestream of Ocean’s performance, which promised many fans a glimpse at the private and mysterious star from home, was canceled the day of the performance.
Ocean was an hour late to his set time and basically hid behind a screen on stage for much of the performance. Fans also noticed the star didn’t have a microphone for many songs. Additionally, because of the local noise curfew, Ocean’s already-delayed set was cut short.
Additionally, Ocean canceled his second performance the following Sunday citing a leg injury he obtained during his first weekend at the festival, his time slot being played by Blink-182 instead. The combination of an anticlimactic performance and cancellations left many fans disappointed.
Some fans wonder if the 2020 death of Ocean’s brother could be a reason for his set and the reason why Ocean has stayed largely out of the music scene in recent years. Ocean’s brother, Ryan Breaux, died in a car crash.
The star did play 24 songs, give or take; some songs were played from a tape or DJ Crystal Mess’ set, which accompanied Ocean. The singer premiered fan favorites “White Ferrari” and “Godspeed” and even hinted at his new album, which many believe is slated to come out sometime this year and will be the singer’s first major release since Blond, 2016’s critically acclaimed record.
From TikTok livestreams and other videos that trickled onto social media the Monday following Ocean’s set, the actual performance was unusual, yes, but also very artistic in a way only Frank Ocean can explore. It seemed simple but very complex, at the same time with a rather casual performance outfit and a very straightforward but emotional setlist.
This isn’t to say the performance was exactly what fans were expecting. Variety reports that 120 ice skaters, who ranged from hockey players to widely recognized Olympians, were planned to perform onstage with Ocean and had been practicing for a month, even having a dress rehearsal on the Coachella main stage. The entire choreography was apparently scrapped the day of the performance following Ocean’s wishes.
All of the above aside, Ocean has a reputation to do things his way, famously releasing his music independently while under contract at Def Jam records to boost revenue. Not having his Coachella set livestreamed was right in line. I even saw a TikTok that said, “Frank Ocean not livestreaming his Coachella set is a very Frank Ocean thing to do.”
Personally, and going against Diplo’s poorly timed comment that Ocean “just doesn’t really care,” I believe the set was all right. I mean, the man hasn’t performed in half a decade, and anything is better than nothing for fans hungry for an album or a date or anything from the singer.
While many fans remain hopeful for a greater comeback to the public eye from Frank Ocean, many are also questioning the singer’s next actions, which could be a new album or even releasing fan- and critic-favorite, SoundCloud-only mixtape Nostalgia Ultra on major streaming services.