This year’s Coachella Valley Music Arts Festival, which took place in April, represented a return to the stage for acclaimed hip-hop artist Frank Ocean. While other A-list headliners included Bad Bunny and Blackpink, Frank Ocean was especially appealing to festivalgoers due to the singer-songwriter’s six-year hiatus from music and performing. Secrecy characterizes Ocean’s music and overall feel, but the lack of answers surrounding Ocean’s closing Coachella set were less than grandiose.

I love Ocean’s music. His hard-hitting lyrics and artistically expressive production, which blends hip-hop, pop and R&B, are main points for many listeners. From the 10-minute-long “Pyramids” off his 2012 album Channel Orange to fan favorite “White Ferrari” off 2016 release Blond, Ocean’s music — which explores droughts of love, the ups and downs of being alone, and trauma — resonates with many of Gen Z and an expansive range of people from all walks of life.

Many fans flocked to the California desert in April for a chance to hear their favorite artist return to the stage after his last show in 2017, but their expectations were not met.

Josué Solís is a sophomore at Capital High School. Contact him at josuehomero06@icloud.com.

Recommended for you