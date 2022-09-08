At 6 feet tall, 14-year-old Mandela International Magnet School student David Dryden is easy to spot in crowds. And sometimes, he taps the ceiling of his house just to show himself he can.
Dryden isn’t alone. Social media users and even the satirical publication The Onion make light of the phenomenon of teen boys who jump up to touch tall surfaces like door frames and ceilings.
“Local 11-year-old Dylan Adams entered the stage in childhood development Wednesday in which a boy feels the uncontrollable desire to run, jump, and touch the top of every doorframe he encounters,” reads a joking news brief from the publication in 2008.
But as the school year begins, increasing the number of ceilings and doorframes available for the tapping, local teenagers know it’s a real urge and have theories as to why.
“Being tall matters, because I want to be tall,” Dryden said in a recent interview. “Being tall is an advantage — I want to touch even taller things. Most people can’t touch these things, and it’s a lesson about dominance and superiority.”
Research from the National Library of Medicine suggests height is the foundation of masculinity. One study found that men who are more insecure about their height are prone to giving in to patriarchal norms more often than men who are tall and find confidence in their height.
A study from the Journal of Applied Psychology finds that being taller is linked to an overall better mental state in men, getting paid more and increased social status. According to the study, “Someone who is 6 feet tall earns, on average, nearly $166,000 more during a 30-year career than someone who is 5 feet 5 inches — even when controlling for gender, age and weight.”
Western society has created an environment in which taller men are more likely to succeed. According to a 2012 article from Psychology Today, a Swedish study demonstrates height is even linked to overall happiness, with shorter men more likely to commit suicide than taller men.
For Santa Fe Preparatory School student Jocelyn Utsey, touching something up high that’s out of reach to others feels like a confidence boost.
“I will touch a tall object most of the time, I don’t know why; it’s just a psychological urge to show off to people who can’t do it,” Utsey said. “Or, sometimes, I’ll do it to make myself feel better so I can make myself believe I can do something others can’t.”
However, just because something is a societal norm does not necessarily mean every single individual will conform. Six-foot-tall Santa Fe Preparatory School freshman Keaton Verswijver said he actually wishes he was shorter.
“I think that taller men are perceived as more masculine, whereas I touch taller surfaces more out of curiosity,” he said. “I don’t feel superior, I feel more as if height is unimportant.”
Emily J. Aguirre is a freshman at Santa Fe Preparatory School. Contact her at emjazz19@gmail.com.
