alp-duran-SwMgX1d0Kmw-unsplash.jpeg
Photo by

Alp Duran

on Unsplash

At 6 feet tall, 14-year-old Mandela International Magnet School student David Dryden is easy to spot in crowds. And sometimes, he taps the ceiling of his house just to show himself he can.

Dryden isn’t alone. Social media users and even the satirical publication The Onion make light of the phenomenon of teen boys who jump up to touch tall surfaces like door frames and ceilings.

“Local 11-year-old Dylan Adams entered the stage in childhood development Wednesday in which a boy feels the uncontrollable desire to run, jump, and touch the top of every doorframe he encounters,” reads a joking news brief from the publication in 2008.

Emily J. Aguirre is a freshman at Santa Fe Preparatory School. Contact her at emjazz19@gmail.com.

Service notification

Dear readers, The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Popular in the Community