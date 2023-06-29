“I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about” is the exact quote from Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom (2012) that will forever be ingrained into my head and heart. Moonrise Kingdom, along with other films by Anderson, like Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Grand Budapest Hotel, were the stepping stones toward my deep adoration for Anderson and his work.

Having watched most of Anderson’s films and loving most of them, I was looking forward to his new film, Asteroid City, which debuted in theaters June 23. No work is as distinctive as Anderson’s, from the well-written characters to the unique cinematography and sets. But this time, it seems as though fans’ high expectations were not met. Although visually beautiful and full of authentic emotion, those outside of Anderson’s fan base might not enjoy the film as much. For those who have never seen an Anderson movie, the deadpan humor and randomness might not make sense without precious knowledge of his style and techniques.

Set in a fictional Southwestern town in 1955 accompanied by cactus and red-crested buttes, the backdrop of Asteroid City seems like a perfect place to stop for an order of flapjacks at a small diner — mind the atomic cloud forming in the background.

Abby Frey will be a junior at Santa Fe High. Contact her at abbyafrey@gmail.com.

