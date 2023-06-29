“I love you, but you don’t know what you’re talking about” is the exact quote from Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom (2012) that will forever be ingrained into my head and heart. Moonrise Kingdom, along with other films by Anderson, like Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Grand Budapest Hotel, were the stepping stones toward my deep adoration for Anderson and his work.
Having watched most of Anderson’s films and loving most of them, I was looking forward to his new film, Asteroid City, which debuted in theaters June 23. No work is as distinctive as Anderson’s, from the well-written characters to the unique cinematography and sets. But this time, it seems as though fans’ high expectations were not met. Although visually beautiful and full of authentic emotion, those outside of Anderson’s fan base might not enjoy the film as much. For those who have never seen an Anderson movie, the deadpan humor and randomness might not make sense without precious knowledge of his style and techniques.
Set in a fictional Southwestern town in 1955 accompanied by cactus and red-crested buttes, the backdrop of Asteroid City seems like a perfect place to stop for an order of flapjacks at a small diner — mind the atomic cloud forming in the background.
The film opens in black and white, where the narrator (Bryan Cranston) informs the audience that what we are about to see is a backstage look at the making of the Broadway play Asteroid City. The film continuously switches between the play’s black-and-white prologue and the drama taking place in the desert city.
The first act of the “play” opens with recently widowed father Augie Steenback (Jason Schwartzman), a war photographer. Augie is accompanied by his brainiac son Woodrow (Jake Ryan) and his three identical daughters. They visit Asteroid City for a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention at the local crater. They are joined by other teenage competitors and their parents, along with a school teacher (Maya Hawke) and her students who are attended by a group of musical cowboys.
Any of Anderson’s films can be recognized on first glance, characterized by snappy dialogue, dry humor, aesthetically pleasing visuals, symmetry and color-coordinated palettes. Asteroid City did not fall short in marking all of these boxes. From the bleached-yellow hues to the roadrunner puppet, everything about the film felt familiar. Anderson’s style can even be found in the castings of his movies, as he commonly turns to the same actors.
In online reviews, I have seen a lot of dislike directed toward Asteroid City. Many people said it felt “empty” and “random.” According to one reviewer in The Observer, “The narrative was too episodic and smart-alecky to keep me awake.” I think Anderson meant for the film to make no sense, leaving more room for interpretation. My own interpretation of the film is that it’s forcing us to ask the ever-looming question: What is the meaning of life?
Schwartzman’s character even says at one point, “I don’t understand the play,” which he follows with the even sadder inquiry, “Am I doing it right?”
Characters across the film are exploring their own arts and interests, from photography to acting and even the creation of bizarre scientific inventions. Often they find themselves questioning not only their work but themselves. And yet they are all aiming for the same goal: doing whatever they are doing right.
The exploration for giving life purpose might have been the only constant in Asteroid City. It’s the type of film where if you were to leave the theater for only a few minutes, you would be completely lost. Anderson threw numerous surprises and twists at the audience’s way, resulting in a never-ending loop of “what, who, where, when, how, why?”
As much as I adored the movie, I would only recommend it to Wes Anderson fans. Those unfamiliar with his style might not understand his motives. Even I find myself struggling to find the words to describe how this film made me feel. I don’t think words are enough to truly express its narrative.