The whole point of summer is to take a break from school, and getting outside is an important part of that for many of us. Luckily, Santa Fe offers a variety of hiking trails to enjoy in the summer whether you’re looking to walk a pet or view the vivid desert scenery. Here are five hiking trails in and around Santa Fe that you may or may not have heard of.
Ojo de la Vaca Road Loop
This hiking trail is out past Cafe Fina in Ojo de la Vaca and tends to be quieter and less crowded than other trails around Santa Fe. It’s incredibly enjoyable, with diverging trails and a length of 2.9 miles. It’s easy to turn around if you don’t feel like finishing the hike. If you live near Eldorado, this spot is fairly close and offers a gorgeous hike during the sunset.
Sun Mountain Trail
Sun Mountain Trail is a bit more popular than a hike like the Ojo de la Vaca Road Loop. It runs along Old Santa Fe Trail, with parking off the roadside. Note that dogs are welcome on this moderately complex trail but should be on a leash. In my experience, it takes around an hour to complete and is very beginner-friendly at only 1.6 miles. Once you reach the top of Sun Mountain, which is part of the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, the view of Santa Fe is one that shouldn’t be missed.
Santa Fe ski basin
The Santa Fe ski basin is one of the most beautiful places to visit during the summertime due to the aspen trees and breathtaking view. There are many pull-offs and hiking trails heading up, creating a range of difficulties around this area.
One of the unique trails up by the ski basin is Nambe Lake. As there aren’t many bodies of water in Santa Fe, Nambe Lake is special to the landscape.
It’s important to note that there tends to be little to no cellphone service around this area. Overall, the Santa Fe ski basin is one of the best hiking destinations Santa Fe has to offer.
Eldorado Trailhead
As in the name, this trail is in Eldorado behind the gas station and the Upper Crust Pizza on Colina Drive. With a variety of diverging trails, this is a great place to hike and isn’t too difficult. However, be wary when deciding to walk down, as the trail gets steep at various points. The trail is about 2 miles and can be completed quickly. There is plenty of space for cars, so parking is not an issue.
Atalaya Mountain Trail
In the Santa Fe National Forest, Atalaya is popular not just for hiking but also mountain biking, running and walking dogs. The hike is 6.2 miles out and back, being a much longer hike than most on this list. I still have strong memories of the sunburn I had as a kid after walking to the summit. Being a bit of a steep trail, the view is more than rewarding.
Be safe and responsible
When hiking this summer and into the fall, be sure to always stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. Santa Fe is hotter in the summertime compared with other seasons, and hiking in the early morning can help lower chances of heat-related illnesses or dehydration.
Early morning and evening hikes also often mean less-crowded trails. Personally, I hike to watch sunsets. Not only is the temperature cooler, but also the views are better. Have fun hiking this summer and be responsible on the trails: Bring water and be sure to carry your trash out with you.