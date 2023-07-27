The whole point of summer is to take a break from school, and getting outside is an important part of that for many of us. Luckily, Santa Fe offers a variety of hiking trails to enjoy in the summer whether you’re looking to walk a pet or view the vivid desert scenery. Here are five hiking trails in and around Santa Fe that you may or may not have heard of.

Ojo de la Vaca Road Loop

This hiking trail is out past Cafe Fina in Ojo de la Vaca and tends to be quieter and less crowded than other trails around Santa Fe. It’s incredibly enjoyable, with diverging trails and a length of 2.9 miles. It’s easy to turn around if you don’t feel like finishing the hike. If you live near Eldorado, this spot is fairly close and offers a gorgeous hike during the sunset.

Hanbi Park will be a junior at Santa Fe High. Contact him at hanbipark2006@gmail.com

